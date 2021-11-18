Crown fans outraged after Prince William actor cast – find out why



















November 18, 2021 – 12:31 GMT



Eve crosbie The Crown caused a stir after announcing that the bosses of the Netflix show had chosen Senan West, Dominic West’s teenage son, as Prince William.

Fans of The crown rebelled after learning the by netflix latest casting news from the show. MORE: The Crown recreates the iconic look of Princess Diana’s ‘revenge dress’ – and wow! It was announced earlier this week that Senan West, the teenage son of Dominica West, which will represent Prince charles in the upcoming fifth season of the royal drama, will join his father as Prince William. Loading the player … WATCH: Imelda Staunton reveals The crown season five release date According to Variety, the newcomer was dumped after a “national search” during which the bosses of the Netflix show failed to find an actor to match their needs. “It is believed that the audition of the young actor, submitted via tape by his agent, caught the attention of the producers of the series,” writes the publication. MORE: The Crown: Who Has Been Chosen As The Royal Family In Season Five So Far? FOLLOWING: Princess Diana’s brother reveals real reason he rejected Crown’s request to film Althorp Speaking to Twitter, one wrote: “Strange that the best person for the job is precisely the son of the very famous actor who was already working in the project. What a coincidence!“ Dominic West’s son will join him in season five of The crown Another added: “Lol, nationally and the only suitable actor in the whole of the UK was the actor playing his son? That sounds totally plausible”, and a third simply wrote: “Nepotism at its best.” Senan will make his screen debut in the final episodes of season five, which is slated to land on Netflix in November 2022. The 13-year-old has been cast as a William slightly older and will describe him as a teenager on the cusp of adulthood. MORE: 7 Great Royal Moments That Will Likely Happen In Season Five Of The Crown Season five, which is expected to focus primarily on Charles and Diana’s marriage breakup and Diana’s death, will feature an all-new cast taking over from the Royal Family. Award-winning actress Imelda Staunton will replace Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, while The two popes Star Jonathan Pryce will take on the role of Prince Philip. Meanwhile, after the fantastic portrayal of Helena Bonham Carter, Lesley Manville will be her replacement to play the late Princess Margaret, and starring Dominic as Princess Diana. The night manager star Elizabeth Debicki. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

