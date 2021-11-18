Mankatha actor enters Bollywood – Deets inside – Tamil News





Actor Mahat who rose to fame after starring in the 2011 hit movie “Mankatha” with Thala Ajith in the lead role is set to enter Bollywood alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Valimai actress Huma Qureshi. In a recent interview he spoke about his Bollywood debut and said: “A few months ago Satish Sen, a friend in Mumbai who works in film production, suggested that I try my luck in Hindi films. also. I auditioned for a few movies, however, they didn’t come to fruition. One day, while I was filming in Chennai, Satish told me that he had forwarded my photos to Mudassar, who was looking for actors. Then a Zoom meeting was arranged and Mudassar narrated the scenario. Later, I get an email with the full script, welcoming me aboard. Mahat will work with two main ladies who Superstar Rajinikanth. Expressing his enthusiasm, he said: “I saw them with awe in theaters and they did a great job. They are big stars in Hindi but never made me uncomfortable on set. We did a lot of script reading together. Huma and Sonakshi are both one-shot artists, so I was initially nervous, but Mudassar and Satram made it easier for me. They were relaxed and united. It was also a lot of fun working with Zaheer, who is like my brother. Touring with these people was so welcoming and we’re more like family now. They really are a dream team. Mahat has an interesting lineup of films like “Kettavanu Per Edutha Nallavananda”, “Ivan Than Uthaman”, “Kaadhal Conditions Apply” and “2030 in son chaton”. He was last seen in the film ‘Vandha Rajavathan Varuven’ alongside Silambarasan.

