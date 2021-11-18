Suriya actor threatened on Jai Bhim stage, one of them arrested





Mayiladuthurai / Chennai: An official of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) in Tamil Nadu has been detained for announcing a cash award for attacking popular Tamil star Suriya, whose latest film Jai Bhim was the subject of controversy over portraying him. ‘a character to the Vanniyar community, as support poured for the actor from his fans, Twitterati, fellow movie stars and several others for the critically acclaimed film. Suriya acknowledged the “overwhelming” support from various sections, even as Mayiladuthurai police on Wednesday sued the PMK official for making a threat. Cases under five IPC sections were filed by Mayiladuthurai Town Police against PMK District Secretary A Palanisamy, including in non-releasable sections, for announcing a cash prize of one. lakh of Rs to anyone who attacks the actor, due to the alleged misrepresentation of Vanniyars. in the movie. The PMK, led by Dr S Ramadoss, claims to largely represent the interests of the Vanniyar community. Announcing the “reward” to all who kicked Suriya, Mr Palanisamy said a few days ago that it was intended to express his opposition to portraying the Vanniyar community in allegedly poor light in Jai Bhim. In addition, he threatened to prevent the film from showing in Mayiladuthurai district. Taking note of media reports of the threat against the actor, police in Mayiladuthurai City recorded the cases, police said. “Jai Bhim” with Suriya is directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by the actor himself and his wife Jyothika. It was released on an OTT platform. The film faces stiff criticism from the PMK, which also claimed the film defamed the party. In an effort to purify the air, Suriya previously asked the PMK not to politicize the film which aimed to raise questions against authority and to talk about the problems people face in their daily lives. On Wednesday, he took to Twitter to thank the support he received from various sides. “Dear all, this love for #Jaibhim is overwhelming. I have never witnessed this before! I cannot express in words how grateful I am for the trust and comfort you have given us all. Thank you very much for being by our side, ”Suriya tweeted. Meanwhile, police protection has been provided at the actor’s residence here. Previously, the Vanniyar Sangam had sent a legal opinion to the directors of the film ‘Jai Bhim’, alleging that the film had tarnished the reputation of the community and asked them for an unconditional apology. Removing references to Vanniyar’s revered community symbol of the Unleashed Fire Pot, apologies for “overwhelming, tarnishing and damaging the reputation” of the community, refraining from similar “malicious” measures and payment of 5 crore Rupees in damages were the claims made in the legal notice sent to them on Monday. ‘Jai Bhim’ has been released recently in languages ​​such as Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The film, although based on an actual incident of torture in custody and death of a tribal man in 1995 in Tamil Nadu, had elements of fiction. The Vanniyar Sangam also opposed the designation of a particular character, a policeman, with negative nuances.

