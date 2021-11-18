Jewels Lifelong Quest to help increase happiness

Jewel is performing at The Wellness Experience by Kroger in August 2021.

Getty Images for The Wellness Experience by Kroger



Jewel is a multi-stage singer-songwriter who has been delivering soulful tunes since her ’90s hits, including “Who Will Save Your Soul” and “You Were Meant for Me,” catapulted her to stardom.

But she had a bigger career goal even before she left rural Alaska home at the age of 15 to try to break the cycle of emotional abuse in her family and give herself a life. luck of happiness.

I made this promise to myself that my # 1 job would be to keep learning how to be a happy human. And my No. 2 job would be to be a musician. And I am really proud. I am 47 years old and I have never let go of that promise, she says.

The reason I stopped at the height of my success after my second album Spirit It was because I wasn’t adjusting psychologically very well to the level of fame I had reached, so I quit for two years. I have made some pretty drastic decisions in my musical career which may have been good for a musical career, but which have been very good for my happy career.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Although she did not follow the traditional trajectory of the pop star, Jewels’ path not only helped her heal, but inspired her to share the wealth of well-being, working to improve health. mental health of others through an ever-expanding array of business opportunities. Opportunities, she says, that are more important than ever.

I refuse to call where the progress was as a society if we kill each other at rates never seen before, she said. As a community, as a society, as a country, as a world, we need to find ways to integrate emotional intelligence and mental health hygiene into the systems we already have.

There is the Inspiring Children Foundation, which Jewel founded in 2002 to provide at-risk youth facing scenarios such as anxiety, depression and suicidal ideation with a development model focused on mentoring, project-based education and a tennis academy . And Jewel Inc., launched in 2017 as an umbrella for its efforts, including JewelNeverBroken.com, an “emotional fitness destination” nonprofit website.

There are the Whole Human Mindfulness-focused curricula that are developed both for school-aged children, who got their start in a public school system in Ohio, and for the corporate world, which will soon be launched in partnership with Saks Fifth Avenues. SaksWorks branded coworking centers.

And here’s his new partnership with a nonprofit for brain health and advocacy. A spirit, through which she helps develop campaigns to advocate for universal access to quality mental health care for children and young adults, and for funding to improve recovery rates for people with mental illnesses. Among their projects, Jewel and One Mind are exploring opportunities to create content, including documentaries and podcasts.

I really understood that there were two types of inheritance then, Jewel said, thinking back to her extreme decision to reshape her life. I knew the emotional language I had inherited was going to lead to painful results. It was intimidating to feel that my life was predestined because the abuse had been passed down from generation to generation.

His intention was to chase mindfulness as others might chase a successful record. To do this, she experimented with techniques to literally help her reconnect her mind, and she stayed with herself even during times of roaming.

I think we’re still learning how our emotional habits can impact our biochemistry and our physical body in truly scientific ways, she says. But even then, she had noticed that certain exercises were definitely working, that neuroplasticity allowed her brain to change and adapt to repeated practices.

The most counter-cultural thing I could do was figure out how to be happy, and that was the point of my life. It was a new and oddly exciting time for me to discover on my own through internal dialogue, through introspection and curiosity and by being truly results-oriented, she reflects.

When she started to see results, she realized that she was indeed on a radical concept: the democratization of happiness.

One of the most intimidating things for me when I was 15 was the idea of, Wait if happiness wasn’t taught in my house, did I miss the boat? What if I don’t have the traditional tools, what if I can’t see a therapist, and what if my family doesn’t have the skills? Am I out of luck? Said Jewel.

And that interested me because happiness is so universal. It doesn’t matter if you are rich or poor, what nationality or color you are. But if you really need to learn to be happy, it’s going to require re-education, and education costs money. So, where misery is equal opportunity, happiness may in fact be an elite.

I was really interested to see if the exercises I was using could be used by other people who fell through the cracks of the system, she said. Children who had problems who did not have access to traditionally supportive family unity or traditional support systems like therapy.

Today, these children face even more daunting obstacles as the global mental health crisis continues to worsen: one in four people will develop a mental health problem in their lifetime, and between 100,000 and 300,000 young people develop a psychotic illness each year, according to recent data from One Mind data.

Jewel believes that part of the problem is rooted in our collective and constant move away from intrinsic validation in favor of external approval.

We have been entertained extrinsically, our self-esteem is usually extrinsic, it comes from outside of ourselves by likes or by job titles or by money. And even our happiness in one form or another begins to be outside of us, she says.

We need to start creating tools that help people live on the inside and have a sense of self-worth that won’t be lost if you get fired or don’t have a successful single. There is a long way to go. I think we are suffering a lot right now as a society. The opportunity that pain represents inspires you to grow and change. So I hope that everyone in the mental health community evolves and reflects on how they are responding to this challenge.

Daily mindfulness which Jewel defines as being consciously present. That’s it; nothing more magical than this is a key component, she says, and can be enhanced by a number of practices that work for the individual during their daily endeavors, from walking to brushing their teeth.

And in his case, meditate. But Jewel wants to set the record straight: you won’t fail meditation if you start recording your shopping list in 15 seconds.

Most of us have a real addiction to distraction, where your nervous system is screaming at you to check your phone, to check your text, what did you forget ?, she says.

The value of meditation is even if every millisecond you realize that you are thinking of something else, when you realize it and come back to your breath or your mantra or whatever. It’s your little bicep curl for your brain. It is your victory.

Hollywood & Mind lives at the intersection of entertainment and wellness, and offers interviews with musicians, actors, sports figures and other cultural influencers who improve mental health.