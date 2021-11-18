Entertainment
Review: This Wheel of Time Is Going Nowhere Fast
There is a big wheel that spins and spins, and history spins with it. When he completes his circuit, the deceased souls of the previous age return in new forms.
This is the cosmology of Amazon Prime Videos’ fantastic new show, The Wheel of Time, hence the title. It is also a philosophy of television programming, in which the old becomes inexorably new. Game of Thrones left that deadly plane in 2019, and it’s no exaggeration to assume that Amazon is hoping that Wheel, whose first three episodes debut on Friday, will be its second coming.
This is where I have to anticipate readers of the fantastic novels the series is based on. (Watch an adaptation of a fantasy saga again and you will inevitably need dealing with readers.) Robert Jordans’ cycle of 14 novels (plus additional reading) began years before the George RR Martin books that formed the basis of Game of Thrones. And Jordan and Martin were either following or responding to JRR Tolkiens in The Lord of the Rings. (To come full circle or restart the wheel, Amazon will also be offering a Rings series next year.)
But as a TV adaptation, The Wheel of Time looks like it doesn’t disturbs you confuse it with Thrones, right up to the opening credits with their circular Ouroboros-like logo, a bit like the emblem of the credits of Thrones.
The good news for fantasy-hungry viewers is that this lush and ambitious series is quickly approaching Thrones, and even Peter Jacksons Tolkien films, with grandeur and finish. It is in the verve of life and depth of character that Wheel is a few revolutions behind.
Large series like Jordans (which was completed by Brandon Sanderson after Jordans’ death in 2007) can be quagmires to adapt; an aborted pilot broadcast like a thief in the night on FXX in 2015. This new attempt, developed by Rafe Judkins, alludes to a gigantic world and a mythology to build, based on a mixture of Eastern and Western philosophies and aesthetics.
But it starts off simple and accessible, in what you might call the modified Frodos quest mode: there’s a prophecy, a wizard, a bunch of common folk swept away by history, a perilous journey, a dark enemy, and discussions of a decisive final battle.
The Gandalfian figure here is Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) of the Aes Sedai, an all-female order of enchanters who weave strands of smoky magic. She arrives in Two Rivers, an area nestled in the middle of the Sound of Music mountains, as the omens say that one of the local youth is the embodiment of the Dragon, a period figure who appears at the end of each age.
The twist: she doesn’t know who it is. When an army of beast-faced trollocs from the invisible Dark One show up to unleash havoc in Dungeons & Dragons, they flee Two Rivers with her swordsman sidekick, Lan (Daniel Henney), and a group of reluctant potential saviors.
Their journey to the stronghold of Aes Sedai, which occupies a good part of the six episodes projected for criticism (out of eight in the first season), gives us time to apprehend the setting and to get to know the characters.
The first is splendid. Scene after pictorial scene, it looks like the sumptuous blanket of a Fantastic 1980s paperback book. The latter are mostly bland types of stocks, especially the young waiting Dragons.
Rand (Josha Stradowski) is a lunar shepherd and earnestly in love with Egwene (Madeleine Madden), the empathetic apprentice of the village healer, Nynaeve (Zo Robins). Blacksmith Perrin (Marcus Rutherford) is a gentle giant; Mat (Barney Harris) is a cynic with a sad past and a knack for trouble. Two of the most distinctive performances come from antagonists: lvaro Morte (Money Heist) as the leader of the uprisings and Abdul Salis as the inquisitor of a group of religious fanatics who oppose the Aes Sedai.
The dramatic vibrancy of the series comes from Pike, who gives Moiraine overwhelming gravity and horror. But too often she grapples with Fairport Convention lyrics like The Wheel Weaves Like The Wheel Wants, and try to say it 10 times faster.
The ideas behind Wheel have potential. His view of the world is not as realpolitik as that of Thrones, but his conception of good and evil is promising and complicated.
The Aes Sedai, for example, are noble but ruthless, torn by domestic politics and do not even deserve each other’s trust. There are doubts as to whether the prophesied Dragon will be the salvation or the ruin of the world. Even some followers of the Dark One so far, a vague offscreen threat, believe their master intends to do good by breaking a historic cycle of suffering.
The series’ genre dynamics are perhaps its most user-friendly feature. Women control magic in the world of Wheel for historical and mythological reasons, something about the unique power that is tainted in a way that plagues men who try to use it, which in turn leads to some men resentment or fear of being superfluous.
It’s a provocative premise, although it’s unclear what Wheel is trying to say, if at all. In general, the long game showing why you need to care enough about committing is elusive, even if it strings together episodes with serial cliffhangers in the morning. Somehow, he manages to feel both fast and static.
The wheel has time to develop; it has already been picked up for a second season. What he lacks is a voice. Or rather it does, but it’s the rigid New Agey dialect of generic high fantasy. Perhaps this is a carry over from Jordan’s heavy prose; perhaps this is the effect of overly cautious respect for the source material. But as I listened to one character after another speak on the turns of the Wheel, I wanted a Gollum or an Arya Stark to bring the work to life.
From its first minutes, La Roue du temps is epic in scale. But in the depths of its first season, it is not yet on a human scale. It’s pretty to watch, however. Very early on, the vagabonds take refuge in a cursed city, its deserted streets lined with baroque architecture and statuary. Wheel, as a production, looks like this. It is a breathtakingly detailed building with no one inside.
