Review: This Wheel of Time Is Going Nowhere Fast

There is a big wheel that spins and spins, and history spins with it. When he completes his circuit, the deceased souls of the previous age return in new forms.

This is the cosmology of Amazon Prime Videos’ fantastic new show, The Wheel of Time, hence the title. It is also a philosophy of television programming, in which the old becomes inexorably new. Game of Thrones left that deadly plane in 2019, and it’s no exaggeration to assume that Amazon is hoping that Wheel, whose first three episodes debut on Friday, will be its second coming.

This is where I have to anticipate readers of the fantastic novels the series is based on. (Watch an adaptation of a fantasy saga again and you will inevitably need dealing with readers.) Robert Jordans’ cycle of 14 novels (plus additional reading) began years before the George RR Martin books that formed the basis of Game of Thrones. And Jordan and Martin were either following or responding to JRR Tolkiens in The Lord of the Rings. (To come full circle or restart the wheel, Amazon will also be offering a Rings series next year.)

But as a TV adaptation, The Wheel of Time looks like it doesn’t disturbs you confuse it with Thrones, right up to the opening credits with their circular Ouroboros-like logo, a bit like the emblem of the credits of Thrones.