Siddhant Chaturvedi writes nostalgic note on Bollywood trip, shares return photos





Ahead of the release of ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2, Siddhant Chaturvedi, strolling through the past, dropped photos of himself younger on social media. The “Gully Boy” star, from a town in Uttar Pradesh, took to Instagram and posted a series of photos with a warm note. Siddhant Chaturvedi, who rose to fame for his brilliant acting in “Gully Boy”, made a name for himself in the industry through his hard work and dedication from an early age. Internet users loved his character MC Sher in the movie ‘Gully Boy’ which also features Ranveer Singh. His talent landed him a starring role in “Bunty Aur Babli 2” which is a great achievement in itself. The actor has now posted a few pictures about his journey in Bollywood, on Instagram. Sharing the footage, she wrote: “Inside Edge mein Bowling seekhi … Gully boy mein Rap seekha … Bunty Aur Babli mein kya?” Kisko Thuga bhaiya ?! – Kismat ko Thuga hai, Aur kya. Sabko laga ladka Naukri payega, Settle ho jayega, Kundali mein Vyapar bhi tha … Without a doubt, he is one of those actors who have proven their mettle as real stars with their stellar performances, the actor has come a long way. On the job side, Siddhant has several projects in his pipeline, including “Phone Bhoot”, “Yudhra” and “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan”. “Bunty Aur Babli 2” is the sequel to the dramatic comedy “Bunty Aur Babli” released in 2005. Saif Ali Khan replaces Amitabh’s son, Abhishek Bachchan in the sequel while Rani Mukerji repeats his role from the previous film. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari have been added as young crooks to the film set for a theatrical release tomorrow, November 19.

