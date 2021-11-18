Wasn’t Amitabh Bachchan Baghban’s first choice? A legendary actor rejected the role for this reason!





Baghban was one of the most touching films and that is a clear fact! The director of Ravi Chopra who starred Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini has left many emotional parents, and us children, a little guilty of the way we treat them. Well, however, did you know that Big B was not the first choice to play the role of Raj Malhotra in the movie ?! Shocking, isn’t it? So who was the first choice for the film? Read on to find out for yourself! It is said that it was not Amitabh Bachchan but the legendary actor, Dilip Kumar who was approached by the father of Ravi Chopra, BR Chopra’s first choice to play the role of Raj Malhotra in Baghban! According to Achala Nagar, writer of Baghban and author of the novel, Dilip Kumar had declined the offer because he could not agree on his co-actress. Revealing the details, Achala said: “When BR Chopra approached Kumar for the role, he said that neither Nargis nor Meena Kumari were alive and even Raakhee had quit working in films. He rejected the role because that he believed that no contemporary actress was fit to play the role in front of him. Author Achala added: “Dilip Kumar couldn’t think of anyone who could measure up to him, both in terms of seniority and name. So the movie couldn’t go to the floors at that time. However, twenty years later, BR Chopra passed the script on to his son, director Ravi Chopra who then brought Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan on board for the film! The film was a huge success! In the film Baghban, aside from Amitabh Bachchan, the film features Salman Khan, Aman Verma, Samir Soni, Saahil Chadha, Nasir Khan, Mahima Chaudhry, Paresh Rawal, Rimi Sen and Lilette Dubey in supporting roles. For more such amazing comeback stories, follow Koimoi! Must read: Shah Rukh Khan recommended Gulshan Grover to Aditya Chopra who thought he was a star, a villain, hell come work with contempt and leave Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/amitabh-bachchan-was-not-the-first-choice-for-baghban-a-legendary-actor-rejected-the-role-for-this-reason/

