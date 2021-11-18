Hit comedy starring Randall Park a Go on Netflix – The Hollywood Reporter





The loss of NBC is the gain of Netflix (again). The streaming giant, which recently relaunched NBC’s casting Manifesto, took over another project ignored by the broadcast network. Netflix placed a direct order for the series for Blockbuster, a workplace comedy from writer Vanessa Ramos starring Randall Park. The ensemble comedy takes place during the last Blockbuster video in America, with the 10-episode series exploring what it takes – and who it takes – for a small business to succeed against all odds. Ramos, whose credits also include NBC Hypermarket and Brooklyn nine-nine, created the series and will write scripts alongside David Caspe (Happy ending, black monday) and Jackie Clarke (Happy Endings, Superstore). All three executives produce alongside Davis Entertainment’s John Davis and John Fox. The series originates from Universal Television, where Ramos, Caspe, and Davis Entertainment are all hosted with respective package deals. The project, which has been in the works since the start of the year when NBC, marks a reunion for Netflix comedy chef Tracey Pakosta with nearly everyone in attendance. Pakosta was previously co-head of scripts at NBC, where she helped develop shows including Hypermarket and Brooklyn nine-nine, while working with Caspe since joining Universal TV. “To say doing a show about a place I love, with my friends Jackie and David, and Randall Park as a star is a dream come true, sounds like an understatement, kind of like an understatement,” Ramos said in a statement Wednesday. . “I couldn’t be more grateful to Jim [Donnelly] and Megan [Macmillan] at Universal for supporting this project since day one and Tracey, Andy [Weil], and the entire Netflix team for participating in so many weird jokes. Pakosta added, “When Vanessa and David first arrived and shared this idea for a comedy series, we were immediately thrilled. It is ultimately the story of a group of dedicated colleagues, with a lot of heart. And now, with the hilarious Randall Park signing on to star, it’s a given. “ After NBC finally passed on the script, Universal Television bought the series and it landed on Netflix, which ultimately put Park in the lead. “We’re so happy to walk down the aisles of a blockbuster again, with Vanessa, David and Jackie leading the way,” said Donnelly, executive vice president of comedy at Universal TV. “We’re also excited to continue our partnership with Netflix, where we never have to worry about late fees.” Blockbuster joins a list of Universal Television series on Netflix that also includes Never have I ever, Russian doll, manifesto and since concluded Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. The Netflix originals are overseen by Bela Bajaria, who was previously president of Universal Television before moving to Netflix. Park’s credits include ABC Fresh off the boat, Disney + Series WandaVision and Netflix Always be my maybe which he also co-wrote and produced. He will then be seen in Peacock’s True story and Netflix big mouth spin off, Human ressources. He is replaced by UTA, Artists First and Myman Greenspan. Ramos is with UTA and 3 Arts.

