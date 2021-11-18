Aviator Ruth Law breaks Chicago to New York flight record





As published in the Chicago Daily News, sister publication of the Chicago Sun-Times: As the saying goes, don’t meet your heroes. Ruth Law learned this lesson the hard way. In 1912, the aspiring aviator, who broke a record when she flew from Chicago to New York on November 19, 1916, asked Orville Wright to teach her how to fly, according to Eliza McGraw of Smithsonian Magazine. Wright refused. He didn’t believe that women could understand the mechanics of flying an airplane. Four years later, Law proved him wrong. On November 20, 1916, the day she landed in New York City, the Chicago Daily News published her front page photo under the headline: Female Aviator Ends Her Trip in New York City. The Daily News did not publish on Sunday, and because November 19 fell on a Sunday that year, no coverage of Laws’ departure was published in the newspaper. However, the newspaper sent a photographer, who captured the above image and several others. Law took off from Chicago on November 19 and traveled 590 miles to Hornell and Binghamton, according to a Daily News article on November 20. The next day, she flew to New York where she made a triumphant landing on Governors. Island, where General Leonard Wood and his wife welcomed her. Little girl, you beat them all, he told her, according to McGraw. The Daily News estimated Laws’ speed at 92 mph, which the Aero Club of America board members, who were in attendance when she landed, agreed to. When she got off the plane, Law was significantly chilled and was taken to the home of one of the station’s officers to recuperate, the Daily News reported. She didn’t have much to say about her flight except that she had to fly much lower than she wanted because of the haze. The flight of the aviators could not have been easy or pleasant. Details published in the Daily News reveal the harsh conditions endured by Law, starting with the type of aircraft. Law was flying in a small, dilapidated military scout-type biplane. Comparatively, previous record holder Victor Carlstrom flew in a 200-horsepower biplane, despite only covering 450 miles, the newspaper noted. Law also stayed in the air longer than Carlstrom. In total, it took her nine hours and one minute to complete her full flight, with the last two hours and 20 minutes completed on November 20, the Daily News reported. Carlstrom’s shorter trip was made in eight hours and 24 minutes. Perhaps most impressive, the aviator, as the press often referred to female pilots at the time, was flying from the pilot’s seat on the projection in front of the plane, unlike Carlstrom, who was protected in the cockpit, according to the newspaper. Throughout her flight, Law faced headwind, and it’s no surprise that she landed in New York City feeling cool. Miss Law deserves great credit for this flight, a statement from the Aero Club said. She made an extraordinary record.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/2021/11/18/22783723/ruth-law-record-chicago-new-york-city-leonard-wood The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos