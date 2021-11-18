Far Cry 3 actor Vaas comments on possible movie





Far cry 3 is not only the best Far cry game, it’s one of the best games of all time, thanks in large part to its villainous Vaas Montenegro, who is widely regarded as one of the best villains in video game history. Sure, Vaas is a well-directed and well-written character, but it’s Michael Mando’s performance that carries the villain. In the past, Mando has always praised the role and gushed from his experience bringing the character to life. So, it’s no surprise that he’s interested in bringing the character back through other media, like a movie. “I’ve been thinking about it for a while. I spoke with Ubisoft in Italy a few years ago. We had a coffee and I said [them] some ideas I had for a movie, ”Mando said when speaking to FR. “And I have some really good ideas that I talked to Greg Russo about [the writer behind the recent Mortal Kombat movie] who is really interested in Vaas as a character and making a movie. I’ve talked to writers at Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul about it, and it’s getting a lot of interest. I’ve also spoken to producers here in Los Angeles who are interested. I think if the fans really asked for it, I think we could give it to them, right? I think we’re very close, we’ll see where it goes. “ Mando continued, suggesting that he would be interested in a possible prequel that would provide perspective on the character and a glimpse into how they came to be who they are. In other words, an origin story. That’s not the only idea he has for the character though. “I learned a lot from breaking Bad with Peter Gould (screenwriter and supervising producer) and Vince Gilligan (creator, screenwriter, producer, director). You know, read these scripts, analyze and watch these guys work – they’re just masters. So taking a step back is something that I always find interesting. It works great for TV, and I think it applies to cinema. Watch big movies, like The Godfather, you back off and there isn’t a lot of violence. These are the themes, this is the thesis you are trying to present. However, I don’t know if we would change the essence of the character. I’d be interested in stepping back a bit, going back and trying to see how it got there. Kind of like an origin story would be fascinating. And then I have another story that I’m developing that would unfold with the Vaas that we know now, but unfold on a huge, huge international scale. I can’t say anything yet, but I hope people keep asking. And we’re going to sit down and give it to the people. “ For now, it remains to be seen if anything will come of it, but Mando seems convinced that if there is enough demand, it could happen.

