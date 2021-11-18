Ann Patchett celebrates those precious days

Ann Patchetts splendid new collection of essays, Those precious days, overflows with life the joys of friendship, family ties, the delights of bookstores and dogs, the mysteries (even for her) of writing. It’s warm, funny and smart and full of unexpected ideas. What more could you ask for from a book that is essentially a meditation on death?

Patchett is a brilliant novelist (The Dutch house, Nice song and many others), but she is also a gifted essayist, like everyone who has read her 2013 collection, It’s the story of a happy marriage, knows.

Related: Read the review of “This is the Story of a Happy Marriage”.

The tests in Those precious days have all been published elsewhere, but they read as if they were designed to fit together in this book, with a pleasant rhythm of short and long, dark and clear, crisp and soft.

A pair of shorter tries at the start of the book are appropriate for the season. In The First Thanksgiving, Patchett recounts being a 17-year-old student stranded in her dorm for the holidays. His cooking skills are rudimentary, but his confidence is that of the young. she checks The pleasure of cooking out of the library, go shopping and invite five more children (after freeing up some cutlery from the cafeteria). She cooks everything from scratch. Why does someone who can’t cook think this is what Thanksgiving required? she writes. I didn’t know any better.

Dinner is far from perfect and the university turns off the heat in the dorms so that they all gather around the gas oven to warm up, but the evening, she writes, has been brilliant, marking the first time. that she saw herself as an adult. .

She has been an adult for a while when she chooses My Year of No Shopping. A friend had made it a few years ago, not making any unnecessary purchases for a year. Patchett likes the idea, but it came back in force in 2016, when our country had tipped in the direction of gold leaf. She can’t concentrate on writing or reading, and in my anxiety I found myself mindlessly browsing two particular shopping websites, numbed by images of shoes, clothing, handbags, and jewelry. .

None of this made her feel better. What I needed was less than I had, she writes, so she makes a plan to stop buying and learns some surprising lessons along the way.

Needing less is also a theme of How to Practice, which involves helping her childhood friend Tavia clean up the condominium Tavia’s dad had lived in since the 1970s and apparently hasn’t thrown anything away the entire time. After her death, for a whole summer, she helps Tavia spend weekends cleaning everything up, witnessing the closure of a world that had shaped me. And they swear to never leave such a chore to anyone.

Many of the essays, of course, focus on the writing, his own and the others. In Patchetts, wonderful introduction to a new edition of The collected stories of Eudora Welty, she writes that she initially thought the great Southern writer was a fabulist. It never occurred to me that Welty accurately represented a culture until I married that culture myself.

Planning your weekend? Subscribe to our free Top 5 things to do newsletter Well, brainstorm ideas every Thursday for going out, staying home, or spending time outdoors.

Cover Stories is a clever and fascinating essay on how book covers are designed and who holds the power in publishing. I kind of feel embarrassed that I don’t know that John Updike (one of Patchetts’ inspirations) designed some of his own book covers.

A Talk to the Association of Graduate School Deans in the Humanities is a wildly funny account of Patchetts’ experiences in a master’s program in creative writing in the 1980s that turns into a celebration of his unexpected second career as the owner of Parnassus. Books in Nashville.

In Reading Kate DiCamillo, Patchett talks about meeting the beloved children’s author and deciding to read one of her books, even though in my adult life I never used to read children’s literature. Edward Tulane’s miraculous journey so upsets her, she reads all of DiCamillos’ books, culminating in a mystical experience with The magicians elephant. This essay is an excellent counter to the silly idea that children’s books should never make them sad or scared or that lost books are the very things, Patchett writes, that have the power to teach children to be brave enough to face the pain.

Several of the essays focus on family issues that affected Patchetts’ writing career. Sisters talks about her mother, a woman of such spectacular beauty that she had to print checks without her phone number to prevent store workers from calling her for appointments. As a child, writes Patchett, I saw the benefits and costs of beauty and decided to give up. But she cries for her mother for other qualities of intelligence, kindness, wit, a dedicated nursing career overshadowed by her beauty. Three Fathers talks about her mothers, her three husbands, Patchetts ‘father and two stepfathers, and their decidedly different attitudes to Patchetts’ writing.

There Are No Children Here is a safe and refreshing response from Patchetts to the countless people who question his decision, made early in life, not to have children. Asked by a radio interviewer about the issue as if my childless life was an investigative story, she replied: I have no children. It’s not a secret. But I wonder, would you ask Jonathan Franzen the same questions? He has no children.

Many essays touch on death, from Patchetts’ trip to Weltys’ funeral to his excavation of the Tavias fathers’ condo and the deaths of his three fathers. But the centerpiece of the book and the title essay bring life and death together.

The whole story, writes Patchett, is improbable. One night in 2017, she picked a book for bedtime reading from a stack near the dresser. Famous booksellers and authors both get tons of books from publishers hoping for blurbs, so you can imagine how many she gets.

The book is a collection of short stories, Uncommon type, by actor Tom Hanks. She is pleasantly surprised and sends an introductory message. A few weeks later, Hanks’ publicist asks her if she will be flying to Washington, DC, to interview him as part of her book tour.

And that’s how she meets Sooki Raphael, Hanks’ assistant. The evening is lively and fun, but Patchett is intrigued by the petite woman wearing a fitted evening coat with saucer-sized peonies embroidered on black velvet. Over a year and a half, she and Sooki become friends via email, after Hanks agrees to tell about the audiobook of The Dutch house.

But then the shock arrives. Patchett learns that Sooki has pancreatic cancer, one of the deadliest and most difficult to treat cancers. The story of the two women’s extraordinary friendship is so surprising and rich that I won’t spoil what follows, but These Precious Days will break you and lift your heart.

[ HarperCollins ]

Those precious days: trials

By Ann Patchett

Harper, 320 pages, $ 26.99