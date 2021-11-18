Entertainment
Not just Vicky-Katrina! 5 Unexpected Bollywood Relationships No One Could Have Predicted POPxo
Relationships are really unpredictable, especially when it comes to City B. There have been many instances where Bollywood couples left their fans surprised when they first started dating.
Over time, we all fell in love with these couples, but the truth is some of these relationships were pretty much unexpected! Here are the celebrity couples who surprised us when they first started dating:
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
Perhaps the most talked about couple in 2021 is #ViKat! Although the two stars have not yet formalized their relationship, the Internet is full of marriage rumors. Earlier this year, Bollywood actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor confirmed their relationship in an interview. He said, Vicky and Katrina are together, it’s true! Vicky and Kats’ relationship came as a surprise to their fans as they had never worked together or even made an appearance at an event in the past.
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora
In 2018, rumors about the relationship between Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoors made their way on social media. The duo denied all speculation for a while, but later in 2019 the About Shanti the actress confessed that she loves Arjun in an episode of Koffe with Karan. She said, I love Arjun Kapoor this way or that way. The couple faced a massive backlash from social media as Malaika is nine years older than Arjun.
Mala addressed the issue in an interview and said: The age difference doesn’t really show up when you’re in a relationship. Unfortunately, we live in a society that refuses to move forward with the times. An older man courting a younger girl is greeted everywhere, but when the woman is older she is called desperate and buddhi. For people who think like that, I only have one line: Take a fuck
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar
NGL, we can’t get enough of Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbars PDA! The couple began dating on lockdown and after just a few months of courtship they tied the knot. Their relationship evolved quite quickly and it surprised a lot of people.
In an interview, Gauahar spoke about their relationship and said: He is like me in many ways in thoughts, behavior, history and characteristics. So I knew we would have a great friendship. We did not have a courtship display. I met him, we hit it off and he didn’t think he would ask anyone, marriage wasn’t on his mind. When he asked me, it was not planned. It was in a flow and after meeting me, literally over a month, he proposed to me. There was no doubt.
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas
Arguably the biggest whirlwind romance of 2018 was that of American singer Nick Jonas and our desi Priyanka Chopra girl! Don’t believe it, the Suction cup The singer slipped into Priyanka Chopras’ Twitter DMs in 2016, but they didn’t start dating until a year and a half later. They met at 2017 Vanity Show Oscar party for the first time. Nick formalized their relationship on Insta by posting a PC photo on his story a few months later. In less than two years, they were married. Both came from different cultures but for #Nickyanka it was all about love!
Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet Singh
Another romance that surprised us all! In an old interview, Rohanpreet revealed their love story. He said we literally met for the first time on the set of the song we made together Nehu Ka Vyah and I didn’t even know that what she wrote for that song would ever come true. It literally changed my life for the better. In a few meetings, Neha and Rohanpreet knew they were in love! The two tied the knot in October 2020.
It just shows that love finds you in the most unexpected ways, especially when you’re not even looking for it!
