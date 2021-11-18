Tamil MP Thol Thirumavalavan threatened by actor Suriya





They do not threaten Suriya, it is a threat to the constitution and democracy: Thol Thirumavalavan Chennai: A day after Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) district secretary, Palanisamy announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for attacking actor Suriya for allegedly “tarnishing” the reputation of the Vanniyar community in the film “Jai Bhim“Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan criticized the PMK on Thursday, saying that every time the party loses its political base in the state, it” creates controversy. “ He further called the call a threat of “anti-social activity” and said it was a “threat to the Constitution and democracy”. The VCK chief’s remarks came after Palanisamy’s threatening appeal to actor Suriya for allegedly “tarnishing” the reputation of the Vanniyar community in the film. ”Jai Bhim”. “Whenever PMK loses its political base, they create controversy. They do not threaten Suriya, it is a threat to the constitution and democracy. All democratic forces in Tamil Nadu oppose PMK. Police should take action against such anti-social activities, ”he added. Mr. Thirumavalavan told ANI. Police security was provided at actor Suriya’s residence in T Nagar, Chennai following the threat call. During this time, Palanisamy was reserved under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by an official), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 269 (act of negligence capable of spreading infection), 505 (statements leading to public mischief) and 506 (1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). On Monday, the Vanniyar Sangam issued a legal notice to actor Suriya and director TJ Gnanavel, demanding an unconditional apology from the directors of the film Jai Bhim for portraying the community in a bad light. The notice sought damages in Rs 5 crore. The notice issued by attorney PMK Balu stated that the Sangam would file a libel complaint against the directors of the film if they did not comply with the requirements within seven days from the date and date of receipt of such opinion. Vanniyar is a more backward community which is the predominant community in the northern districts of Tamil Nadu.

