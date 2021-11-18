Interview: Kal Penn on racism in Hollywood, his gay coming out and his new memories, Entertainment News

Kal Penn, this truly entertaining American artist of Indian descent, surprised many and shocked no one – at least no one in his circle and community of friends and relatives – when he came out as gay last month.

He tells Subhash K Jha about his recently published memoir “You Can’t Be Serious”

Kal, I’ve known you for years. At 44, how do you see your career, your life and your career?

I look at my career so far with a lot of gratitude for those who have supported me, and other desi artists. The first chapters of my book detail the typing, stereotypes, and racism that many artists of color go through, and looking back, I’m so grateful that while there is still a lot of work to be done, we now have so much. more diverse shows. the. So many wonderful writers, performers, studio directors, directors, South Asian producers who of course created so many more opportunities. I’m very grateful.

When you started out in the West, Indian actors played either Indians or Pakistanis and were always cartoonish. Of course, things have changed dramatically and for the better for Indian actors. How difficult has it been for you and do you think an artist like you paved the way for Dev Patel and Priyanka Chopra?

I often think of the artists who opened the way for me to people like Sarita Chaudhury and Ajay Naidu, but also dozens of great performers, who regularly work in theater and television, but whose names are not known because of the lack of opportunity they encountered in generations before ours. I decided to talk about the specifics of typography in Hollywood with very clear examples in my book (like racism on the sets of “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” and “Son of the Mask”) because I want to underline the no. – so distant past, celebrate the present and learn from both as we look to a brighter future, this is how systems can change for the better.

A refreshing “color blindness” has seeped into American cinema: a dark-haired actor can now play Charles Dickens. Was it possible earlier?

I have to tell you, I love that a brown actor could play Dickens, or a musician in Danny Boyles’ Yesterday, or any number of color blind roles today that would have been totally unfathomable to me less ago. ten years. It’s refreshing and it’s a real testament to the evolution of the industry and the number of fantastic players in the community.

On the other hand, are there sections that think only blind actors can play blind, and gay actors should play gay characters?

I respect that question and as such I really think these conversations should be done on a case-by-case basis. There are so many nuances and passion around art, representation, identity and storytelling.

What is your assessment of your time at the White House? Do you think that from Trump to Biden, America fell from the frying pan?

I am obviously an American progressive and have had the privilege of working in the Obama White House. In any democracy you will see things move forward, then back down a little, then back down, it’s a constant reminder that the mess of the democratic process requires us to stay involved all the time. I look back on my time in the White House with great pride. I was so proud to have helped plan the very first Diwali celebration hosted by a sitting president (in person). We have made real progress on climate change, health care and human rights. Politics will always fluctuate, but as my grandparents who walked with Gandhiji would tell us, you must always do the right thing and stand up for what you believe in.

You caused a sensation by going out recently, well done to you. Was it difficult for you to make this very difficult decision? And what motivated this decision?

Thanks, Subhash! We’ve known each other for a while, so I know you know some of the stories I tell in my memories and maybe not some of the others. I’m so excited to share all the stories, from the tough experiences facing racism in Hollywood to working in perhaps the most diverse place I’ve ever worked in the White House for the first black president of the United States, to my 11 year relationship with Josh, to my struggling parents as they came to America and built a life for themselves. My partner Josh, like my parents, doesn’t like the limelight. So I always tried to be respectful of their wishes.

How did you convince them to be part of the book?

As I started to prepare the book, I called my parents and said, Hey, I think it would be really interesting to share a few stories about what brought you to America and what the community was like when we were kids, and they were fine with this. I told Josh, the way we met is so funny, how we connected to a NASCAR race on TV, I think that would be a fun story to tell, and like my parents he agreed . So I’m really excited to share stories that are such a blessed part of my life that I hope readers will connect in a nice way as well. Hope the stories make you smile.

There was a time when an actor like Rock Hudson was choking in the closet. How liberal do you find today’s entertainment industry to be and accepting alternative sexuality?

I think there is some overlap with the conversations about breed, things are certainly a lot better today than they were 20 years ago, but we certainly have a long way to go. But I have high hopes on all fronts. I think the real game changer is streaming platforms like Neflix, Amazon, and Hulu. They tell such diverse stories and their shows have such diverse characters in a way that connects all audiences. I remember when we shot Harold and Kumar Go To White Castle the general thought in Hollywood was, we don’t think two Asian guys can sell a movie and the reason we proved them wrong was because the fans came they just wanted to laugh with us, and check out a road movie about friendship. It was universal. Streaming platforms are offering this globally now, and it’s so refreshing. Speaking of which, when is the next season of ‘Made in Heaven’ ?!

What are your next projects ?

Lots of projects to come, I’m excited! First of all, I hope the book sells well enough that we can sell the rights and make it into a series (so I hope you enjoy the book!). I’m producing Comedy Centrals very first Diwali movie titled Hot Mess Holiday which will air on December 11th. It’s a really fun story about two women named Surina and Mel (based on characters created by Surina Jindal, Melanie Chandra, and Sameer Gardezi). I’m making a few horror movies this winter and I’m developing a bit of television. I also ran a Food Network show over the winter and was waiting to see if that would get a season two pickup. So grateful for all the opportunities.

Are you and your partner planning a baby?

What aunt prompted you to ask me this question ?! Haha. We focused on keeping everyone safe during the pandemic, so I haven’t thought of a family yet. I appreciate all the love and good wishes and will keep you posted!

You are ready with your memory. Is 44 years old not too early to afford the luxury of looking back on his life? What prompted you to take the plunge so early in your life?

I decided to write this book for my 20 year old version, someone who had a lot of hopes and dreams and knew that there really wasn’t a book to guide you or share stories. I also wrote it for anyone who’s ever been told that maybe the thing they want to do is a new hobby, a new passion, a career change, a course they want to take is crazy. I don’t see the world as binary, we have so many opportunities and it’s okay to take the plunge, change your mind, do all kinds of things with your life and your career. This book is therefore intended for all those who have already played with it. I wanted to write it in a way that makes you feel like you’re having a beer together like you’re on the trip together. Hope this will make people laugh and smile.

Indian artists are notoriously famous for lying in their memories. Was it difficult to tell the truth about yourself? And do you think you were able to remember all the details of your past as it happened?

I appreciate this question so much because I put all the work into it! One of the reasons this book took over four years to write is that I checked everything. I spent months on zooms and calls, meetings and emails with people who were in the room for all the stories I tell. Some people had extra color to add to the stories (like Van Wilder’s casting director and my friend Lauren Gray who was the casting assistant on the movie I made with Ashton Kutcher and Megan Markle). It was important for me to get it right and that what I remember could be confirmed by other people. It also makes for a better and more honest story, I think.

What do you think is the most relevant part of your brief, and why?

One of my favorite chapters is about how I got my job in the White House. I’m not going to spoil it for the reader, but it’s a hilarious and ridiculous true story that involves both being fogged up by Mrs. Obama and my dad stalking Tiger Woods in a tent backstage before the inaugural gig. ‘Obama. I love this section because it’s a fun story, but it also talks about the realities of the job market, our own human insecurities, my parents’ immigration story and how we can all make the world better. My book is a story of hope and possibility. And I think this chapter specifically encompasses that.