Tottenham Hotspur’s most famous fans as Spiderman actor Tom Holland reveals Spurs love
Tottenham Hotspur have a new supporter.
Well, not new, but new in terms of someone we didn’t know has supported the club before!
And he’s also one of the biggest actors in the world right now – Tom Holland.
The Spider-man actor revealed his love for the Lilywhites of north London during a video interview with GQ magazine. Asked which teams he would like to see play in the Champions League final and Holland, advertising the new Spider-Man: No Way Home movie, said: “I would like to see Tottenham play Brentford because Tottenham is my team. and Brentford is my uncle’s team. ”
Holland will also play Nathan Drake in the upcoming film adaptation of the popular PlayStation Uncharted game series, which will be released next year.
But her Tottenham allegiance makes us think of who else in the wide world of stardom supported N17’s famous Lilywhite.
So we at football.london made a little list …
Tom holland
As we just said, Holland is a Spurs fan, as are, we think, his whole family. Apart from his uncle of course.
The 25-year-old appears in his third installment as Spider-man, having also been in a number of Avengers movies as “Spidey”.
Adele
The winner of multiple Grammy Awards and Brit Awards is a staunch follower of Tottenham.
She recently sang ‘Glory glory Tottenham Hotspur’ on her social media and has previously posted pictures of Spurs scarves and has been spotted at the stadium.
Jude law
Another Hollywood actor who follows Tottenham.
The 48-year-old is another who has already been spotted at the stadium, as well as on the club’s training ground.
Sir Kenneth Branagh
The 60-year-old is the current president of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London.
The stage, film and TV star has always followed Spurs and even named Gareth Bale as the left-back of his best Tottenham XI at the behest of TalkSport.
Michael mcintyre
Affable comedian Michael McIntyre is another who has frequented Spurs stadium on more than one occasion.
The 45-year-old was pictured walking very lively as Spurs lost to West Ham in the 2018/19 campaign.
Paul whitehouse
The comedian started supporting Spurs at the age of four, having moved to Enfield, choosing the club as his home side and has stayed with them ever since.
The 63-year-old is a popular comedian and actor best known for his roles on The Fast Show and alongside Harry Enfield in various shows.
AJ Tracey
Live and direct, it’s true, the rapper is a Spurs man.
The 27-year-old has previously been invited to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and was even used to reveal the club’s new kit in 2017/18.
Others will follow Spurs …
Blue singer Antoine Costa , the end Roger Lloyd Pack , multiple Olympic gold medalist Laura Kenny , basketball legend Steve Nash, actor Steven mangan , rugby star Sam warburton and of course Chas and Dave .
Meanwhile, the likes of the wrestler Find Balor and actor Mark Wahlberg were also seen wearing Tottenham shirts at the stadium.
