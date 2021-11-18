Dagger hires former Hollywood talent Lance Krall as group creative director

Atlanta-based independent agency Dagger hired former Hollywood writer, producer, actor, and series developer Lance Krall as vice-president, creative director of the group. He comes to the agency after running his own Atlanta-based television development company called Picture It.

Krall has spent his entire career in entertainment before coming to the world of advertising, but his entertainment skills transfer well. He’s been a screenwriter for hit TV shows, including It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Last Man Standing, and he co-wrote the screenplay for The Layover, a feature-length comedy that hit theaters in 2017 starring Kate upton and Alexandra Daddario and led by William H. Macy. Krall starred in his own comedy sketch on SpikeTV called The Lance Krall Show. As an actor, he has appeared in The Office (as Dwight Schrute Sensei Ira Glicksberg’s taekwondo instructor), The Goldbergs, Monk, Free Radio and Breaking In.

Krall told Adweek he had always been fascinated by the world of advertising and went to college until he made the decision in his final year to change his major to film. and video.

It was an impulsive decision then and I guess jumping into my role at Dagger can seem just as impulsive now. But just like in college, it was an easy choice for me. After over 16 years in Hollywood, I’ve done pretty much anything I wanted to do, from acting and writing to directing, producing and more. I had my own development company, worked on freelance projects, and worked within the studio system, Krall told Adweek.

When the pandemic happened, it forced Krall to think about his life and he realized that he wanted a new challenge that would take him out of his comfort zone. As he spoke with his wife about his life changes, Dagger’s Creative Director Al patton took Krall to lunch and to convince him to come to Dagger.

I tried to play cool while Al introduced me to the world of advertising, but inside I was thinking, I guess I have to go buy some new pants if I want to start coming into an office. The decision was obvious, Krall said.

At Dagger, Krall said there is a collective drive to think big and think outside the box that cultivates creativity and innovation in ways I have rarely seen. Leadership is always looking for ways to be a better company, have happier employees, and exceed customer expectations. It is truly an inspiring environment and I am proud to be a part of it.

Krall moved from Los Angeles to Atlanta because the city made more sense to his family.

Atlanta is teeming with culture and diversity, and the explosion of Hollywood production has attracted so many amazing creators from all over the world. But there is also a strong sense of community and hospitality for which the South is famous. It is a fantastic place to raise a family and get incredibly fat. Did I mention they cook everything here in ten pounds of butter?

At Dagger, Krall will report to Patton. Krall will share creative oversight of the Daggers Account List with Melissa Withorn, who was promoted from Creative Director, Group Leader to Vice President, Group Co-Creative Director.

Most of the agencies seem to have this goal that they want to be better than the other stores out there. But I think smart customers don’t just look better, they look different too. With Lance, you have someone who changes the pH balance in the water. He approaches things from another angle. His experiences inform his process in a different way. If I am a customer, this is what I want. I want an agency that will deliver something that I’m not used to seeing, Patton told Adweek.