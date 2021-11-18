Entertainment
Adele talks about pretty severe postpartum depression
Top line
Adele spoke on social media, body image and her experience of postpartum depression, also known as postpartum depression, following the birth of her son Angelo in a wide range. maintenance with The face released Thursday before the release of his new album.
Highlights
Award-winning artist, née Adele Adkins, said on Grammy acceptance speech in 2017, she lost a lot of me by becoming a mother, but also described it as a blessing, which she developed in the interview.
She said there are definitely a few things about myself that I don’t think I’ll ever get back from my childbirth in 2012.
Adele, 33, said she suffered from really bad postpartum depression, but it definitely got easier as they got older it really does.
Crucial quote
As they get older you can take them everywhere with you and they can tell you if they don’t like something, what they want, if they are hungry or if they have a stomach ache, whatever. It’s a lot easier to navigate once you can really communicate with them, she says of her son. He’s about to turn nine and he’s now getting to the point where he had opinions. It’s fucking fun!
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
Key context
Adele has been busy promoting 30, her first new album in six years, before its release on Friday. He deals with his divorce but also, as New York Times wrote in his review, on the consequences: guilt, alcoholism, depression, loneliness, self-doubt and, finally, moving on. The album was widely acclaimed, with Rolling stone awarding it five stars. His special concert and maintenance along with her mononymous colleague Oprah was watched by nearly 10 million people on Sunday.
