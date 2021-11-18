Liverpool reaffirms North Hollywood status after successful year

Liverpool reaffirmed its North Hollywood status after an exceptionally successful year which saw film and television productions emerge as one of the region’s most resurgent sectors.

In a year-end review board report produced by the Liverpool Film Office, it pointed out that film and television productions have weathered the financial trend of the pandemic and have been able to generate 18.7 million inbound investments. in the economy of urban areas.

Inbound investment was generated from 1,100 film days produced from 250 different film and television projects made in the region.

The 18.7 million local investments represent an increase of 87% over the figures for the 2020s, which saw 10 million injected into the local economy.

There was also a 22% increase in the number of movie days to be held in the region.

Productions such as The Batman and Doctor Who were among the biggest highlights of the year, with TV series such as Jimmy McGovern’s Time and Help proving successes with a stronger local focus.

Speaking to the select committee on culture and economics of visitors to Liverpool City Council, Kevin Bell, responsible for operations and liaison and the Liverpool Film Office, explained that he was proud of the impact economics of Liverpool’s film offer.

He said: We are the second most filmed city in the UK outside of London. At the start of this year we had 16 high end dramas and feature films shot in the region and over the past 10 years there has been a steady increase in investment.

One thing we are proud of is inbound investment. What we have seen in recent years are high value productions coming here with more jobs and foreign investment.

So even though the volume of production itself has decreased due to the pandemic, we are actually seeing an increase in value in the economy.







(Image: Matt Squire / BBC / PA Wire)



One of the reasons for the continued success despite the pandemic has been the performance of the Liverpool City Region Production Fund, which is managed by the Liverpool Film Office, which is part of the Liverpool City Council.

The production fund is supported by the Combined Authority and has received $ 2 million which has been spent on six projects to date, four of which were high-end TV productions such as Time and Help.

Productions funded by the Combined Authority also supported 455 full-time jobs during the pandemic.

Following this success, the Combined Authority has pledged to provide an additional $ 1million to the LCR production fund that the Liverpool Film Office hopes to spend on at least two more projects in the city area before the end of 2022. , hoping to create another 140 full-time jobs.

Speaking as the additional funding was announced at the end of September, Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool Metropolitan Area, said: “Our region is a dynamic and innovative hub of creativity and talent. Through decentralization, we were able to target funding to help protect it during difficult times like the pandemic, and to help it grow and prosper in ordinary times.

Our heritage, architecture, talents and people mean that we will always be able to attract film and television productions from around the world. These funds were particularly satisfactory because they made it possible to nurture local projects, promote local writers, directors and actors and present them to the rest of the country.

We have ambitious plans to help turn our region into North Hollywood, with $ 17 million already invested to develop movie studios in Littlewoods, which help us cater for productions from writing and filming, right through. editing and post-production.









Cllr Harry Doycle, chairman of the committee, reaffirmed plans remain in place to resuscitate the abandoned Littlewoods Building and add it to the city’s film production offering.

He said: The support for the development of the building is still there. The investment of the city region and the municipal council was also identified.

We know it’s been abandoned for a long time, but it’s an important part of the plans for the future and there will be a lot of partnership work that will be involved, so there is a lot of opportunity with that.

Another boost to the region’s film and television industry was the opening of The Depot in October.

Located next to the Littlewoods building on Edge Lane, The Depot includes two specially constructed 20,000 square foot film and television production units that will serve as a blank canvas for production companies, according to Kevin Bell.

He added: Our new facility on Edge Lane was still an idea last year. A shovel entered the ground in December 2020 and we were given the keys five weeks ago and we have had two productions on site since with many productions looking to occupy a good chunk of next year.

It’s basically a blank canvas on the inside.

Our priorities for 2022 are to grow The Depot and recapitalize the Production Fund and hopefully invest in two, if not more, productions over the next calendar year.

When it comes to foreign investment, I don’t think we’ll see the steep slope we’ve seen over the past couple of years, but the unknown is The Depot itself and the type of productions that envision this as a facility. .

We anticipate an increase in inward investment and would love to break the 20 million mark over the next year and move above it next year.

If we were to attract one of the many big projects we’re looking at for The Depot, I think we would significantly exceed that target of 20 million inbound investments.

For us, it is now a question of maximizing the benefit of these productions.