Caesars Sportsbook Named Official Sportsbook Partner of Knicks, Rangers, Madison Square Garden Arena and MSG Networks | Business

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) (MSG Sports) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) (MSG Entertainment) today announced a multi-year marketing partnership with Caesars Sportsbook, an entity of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (Caesars), making Caesars Sportsbook an official sports betting partner of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, Madison Square Garden Arena and MSG Networks. In addition, the best sports betting operator will also benefit from significant digital media exposure on the MSG Sports and MSG Entertainments platforms, as well as unique MSG and hospitality experiences at The Worlds Most Famous Arena which will be available to customers. of the Caesars Rewards program.

Caesars Sportsbook will have a premium branded hospitality space inside Madison Square Garden which will be open for all Knicks and Rangers games, as well as other select events. Caesars Rewards members, including customers who sign up for the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app, will have the option to access the space, which will undergo a complete renovation leading up to the 2022-2023 seasons of the Knicks and Rangers. Once complete, the space will be showcased with the Caesars Sportsbook brand and feature unique lineup, including special guest appearances, giveaways, and enhanced activations, all available through Caesar Awards.

Through this partnership with Caesars Sportsbook, part of the largest games and entertainment company in the United States, MSG Networks and Caesars Sportsbook will also launch a new series of content on MSG Networks and its social media channels featuring Caesar himself, JB Smoove. Longtime Knicks fan and New York sports enthusiast, JB Smoove embodies the legendary national Caesars in Caesars Sportsbooks advertising campaign and the new One Course with JB Smoove content series will incorporate Caesars Sportsbook betting odds and content.

We are delighted to welcome Caesars Sportsbook – a renowned brand in the sports betting industry within the MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment families, said Ron Skotarczak, Executive Vice President, Marketing Partnerships, MSG Entertainment. Caesars Sportsbook is a key player in the growing world of sports betting and we look forward to using this partnership to further strengthen our brands’ connection with Caesars customers, while providing the company with significant exposure through our unparalleled set of assets.

Additionally, MSG Networks and Caesars Sportsbook will launch a 20-part programming marathon to bring back the hit series, Four Courses with JB Smoove. The show, which premiered in 2013, featured JB Smoove conversing with high-profile athletes and celebrities from the comfort of a dining table, and will now be updated with Caesars-themed content. .

It’s great to be back with my friends from MSG Networks, said Emmy nominated actor and comedian JB Smoove. I see it now: Caesar in Mecca! A match made in heaven!

Caesars Sportsbook will benefit from significant exposure inside Madison Square Garden, including visible TV signage, LED messages in the arena, GardenVision features, and on-field and on-ice activations during games Knicks and Rangers. Digital signs outside Madison Square Garden and in the new Moynihan Train Hall will also feature the Caesars Sportsbook brand on display to the millions of people who pass by every day.

Caesars Sportsbook is set to expand to New York, said Eric Hession, co-president of Caesars Digital. Partnering with these legendary New York brands for compelling creative content and branding uniquely positions us to reach sports enthusiasts across the region.

The easy-to-use Caesars Sportsbook app is currently available in 20 states and jurisdictions, 14 of which are mobile and operates the largest number of retail sportsbooks nationwide. The mobile app offers extensive betting options, including live in-game betting, as well as safe and easy ways to deposit and withdraw funds.

