Tamil actor-director RNR Manohar dies of Covid-19 at age 61
Several actors of Tamil-Telugu films have expressed their sorrow at the death of the director.
RNR Manohar has appeared in over 50 films, including Mruthan and Teddy.
Tamil actor, writer and director RNR Manohar died Wednesday morning at the age of 61. The film’s personality suffered from a new coronavirus and had been treated for 20 days in a private hospital in Chennai.
RNR Manohar has appeared in over 50 films, including Mruthan and Teddy. He was the brother of state council member DMK NR Ilango. The death of Manohar has plunged the film industry into great sadness. Several actors of Tamil-Telugu films have expressed their sorrow at the death of the director.
There are reports that RNR Manohar was rushed to Chennai City Hospital due to the severity of the complications from Covid-19. The actor-director breathed his last Wednesday morning. Manohar started his film career as an assistant director to Ravi Kumar and went on to work as a screenwriter and assistant director for several films, including Kolangal, Pudumaipithan and Tennavan.
The Tamil director turned actor made cameos in films and worked as an assistant director. He was also known for his comedy scene with Vivek in Tennavan. Manohar made his directorial debut with Nakul and Sunaina, star Masilamani in 2009.
Following the success of his first film, Manohar directed Vellore Maavattam, a crime drama starring Nandha and Poorna in 2011.
In 2012, Manohar went through a dark phase when his son Ranjan drowned and died while training in a private school swimming pool. Frustrated by the heartbreaking incident, the director-actor stopped directing the films and stayed away from his regular creative work.
