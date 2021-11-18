Young Dolph was as much a father as a rapper





“So you don’t want mommy to comb your hair, you want daddy to comb your hair,” we can hear Mia Jaye, the artist’s longtime girlfriend and mother of Aria and theirs, say. young son Tre Tre.

This is just one of the many moments showing young Dolph’s love for the family that has circulated since his death.

Dolph was killed after two unidentified gunmen opened fire on him at a Memphis cookie shop he frequented.

The video showing him lovingly fixing his daughter’s hair was originally posted by Jaye in August on his Instagram account , with a caption that read: “Why do black men deserve to age?”

“Because it is their birthright! When God created each individual, He assigned them a task to perform and when these men are taken out of this world prematurely, that task … Purpose … The task can be left unfinished, ”Jaye continued. . “The task might be to raise children. To pour out all their wisdom, power and strength to them so that they can accomplish their goal when they become a man, and this child also deserves to grow old!” Jaye wrote that the images included in the post with her rapper boyfriend, who was born Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., included black men who she said had died as a result of violence. Angela Yee, one of the co-hosts of the popular New York morning radio show “The Breakfast Club”, posted a video on Wednesday on his verified Facebook account from one of Young Dolph’s appearances on the show in which he talked about taking care of his family and surrounding himself only with his fellow “kings”. “It’s not about Young Dolph, it’s about [his record label] Paper Route Empire “is my brand,” he said. “Something happened to me tomorrow, my boys will still be able to eat at Paper Route Empire.”

