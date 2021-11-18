Bergen Williams death: General hospital actor dies of Wilson disease at age 62





Actress Bergen Williams’ sister confirmed the actress died aged 62 after battling Wilson’s disease Image: Wire Image)

The actor who played housekeeper Big Alice at the general hospital has died at the age of 62. The star has been on the show for 13 years, and her character has occasionally played the role of professional wrestler Big Alice Gunderson. His death was confirmed on Wednesday by his sister, who said Bergen died of Wilson’s disease on July 20. She wrote on her sister’s Twitter account, which she managed: “Bergen Williams succumbed to the ravages of Wilson’s disease surrounded by a loving family.” Next to a picture of her sister, she also wrote: “Rest in Power Bergen Williams.” In a second post, her sister tweeted a photo of Bergen in her maid outfit with the caption: “I love you Big Alice! RIP Bergen.”

















Wilson’s disease is a rare disease that causes copper to build up in vital organs and can often cause liver, brain, and kidney problems. In addition to General Hospital, Bergen had also appeared in various small roles on the small screen, including on NYPD Blue, 7th Heaven, Scrubs, Nip / Tuck and Babylon 5. His role in General Hospital between 2002 and 2015 proved to be a popular figure with fans. The longtime character crush on Anthony Gearys Luke Spencer was a long-standing joke on the show and was well received by fans.







Another popular story was her ongoing double life as a professional wrestler in which she was called The Dominator. Fans and famous faces have taken to social media to share their condolences on the news of Bergen’s death. Actress Nancy Lee Grahn, who played Alexis Davis in General Hospital, wrote on Instagram: “Best kiss evah! RIP dear Bergen. @Generalhospitalabc”, as she shared a scene from the hit series . Director Kimberly McCullough said on Twitter: “Bergen was an incredible force to be reckoned with and I am so sorry to hear of her passing. Blessings to Bergens’ family and close friends.”















Picture: Disney General Entertainment content via Getty Images)





Actor Bradford Anderson also took to Twitter to share his grief, writing: “So sad to hear of the passing of the wonderful Bergen Williams. So many fun times with the Dominator. Friend RIP.” Another fan of the show also tweeted, “The foundation that kept the Quatermaines together. May her memories continue to be a blessing to her family and friends.” Bergen’s sister greatly appreciated everyone’s posts and responded to several fans on her sister’s account. Do you have a story to sell? contact us at [email protected] or call us directly on 0207 29 33033.

