Jamie Dornan returns to Belfast, but not without concern





Dornan knows that because of Fifty Shades his most ardent fans are gay women and men; when straight guys ask for his picture, he still feels their skepticism. They always say to each other, that’s obviously not for me, I’m a straight man, and I have a wife or a girlfriend, and she likes you, that’s why the photographs are happening, a t -he says. What did I do, three war movies? You’d think it might help my cause with straight men a bit, but it probably won’t. I think you have to be in this comic book world to really get their attention. On that front, Dornan has been trying and doing it for quite some time (even before The Fall, he auditioned for Superman, a role he lost to Henry Cavill). Landing a superhero role now would offer him the chance to return to franchise films not as a desperate newcomer looking for a foothold, but as an established actor who has proven what he can do. . And he knows that narrow path exists because Robert Pattinson has managed to walk it from Twilight heartthrob to independent movie star with such panache that he went around and used his newfound credibility to clinch the title role in. the next few years The Batman. I would be lying if I didn’t admit that I feel like he and his people played it very smartly, Dornan said of Pattinson, who is a friend. Everything he’s done since Twilight has been really smart and beautifully crafted, and these movies aren’t funded in his name if he hadn’t been in these billion dollar movies. Dornan is open about what movies he covets, and he’s met Marvel Studios director Kevin Feige about donning a cape and tights. I’m more ambitious than I’ve ever said before, Dornan said. Part of it is becoming a parent. It’s like a need to deliver and deliver, very caveman-esque: I must succeed for these precious little people. Also, since my father died, it has kindled that extra fire in me, that extra burner of wanting to be successful. This desire is not to gain the love that it never had. Dad would tell me this endlessly every day of my life, so I’m not looking for that, Dornan said. But for some reason since he’s gone I’ve had a weird thing about wanting to prove something to myself, to prove some sort of succession that’s awesome. And now that he’s channeled his own father, shouldn’t other heroes be on the table?

