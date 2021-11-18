Alessandro Nivola and Carrie Coon Join Boston Strangler Cast | Entertainment

Entertainment
Alessandro Nivola and Carrie Coon Join Boston Strangler Cast
Alessandro Nivola, Carrie Coon and Chris Cooper have joined the cast of “Boston Strangler”.
The trio will join Keira Knightley in the film which will be written and directed by Matt Ruskin.
The film is based on the infamous Boston Strangler Murders and tells the true story of Loretta McLaughlin, the first reporter to relate the murders and break the Strangler story.
She and her fellow journalist Jean Cole challenged the sexism of the early 1960s to report on the city’s most notorious serial killer and worked tirelessly to keep women informed. Loretta continued the story at the risk of her life and uncovered a corruption that cast doubt on the killer’s true identity.
Sir Ridley Scott, Kevin Walsh and Michael Pruss of Scott Free will produce with Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara for LuckyChap Entertainment. Filming for the film will begin in Boston next month.
Alessandro recently starred in the previous “The Sopranos” film “The Many Saints of Newark” as Dickie Moltisanti, but confessed that he was unaware he was the star of the film until he met series creator David Chase and director Alan Taylor.
The 49-year-old actor said, “I mean, the funny thing is when I auditioned for the role I didn’t know. He only sent me five scenes from the movie. were the five big, most memorable scenes in the film.
“Like a mime, I had to, in the privacy of my room, commit gruesome murders. But I didn’t have the whole script. And so I didn’t even know it was the first role in the movie began. to record these scenes.
“I thought the scenes were pretty good and the character sounded pretty interesting, but I didn’t really understand the stakes of the set until after meeting David and Alan.”
