Bollywood celebrities who have opted for surrogacy for childbirth over the years; Check inside





New Delhi: Bollywood actress Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough, who is a financial analyst, were fortunate enough to have twins, son and daughter on Thursday through surrogacy. The owner of the Punjab Kings has named her newborn babies Jai and Gia Zinta. The technique of surrogacy and IVF has been widely used in modern India. Several Bollywood celebrities have opted for these two techniques. Here is the list of Bollywood stars who choose IVF and surrogacy for childbirth: Shilpa shetty Dhadkan actress Shilpa Shetty has announced the birth of her second child Samisha in 2020. The baby girl was born to a surrogate mother. Aamir Khan Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao in 2011 welcomed their son Azaad through IVF. Additionally, the actor also encouraged people to opt for IVF and surrogacy for childbirth, leaving behind stigmatized feelings about their natural flaws. Chahrukh Khan Bollywood Badshah Shahrukh Khan and his wife Gauri opted for surrogacy for their third child AbRam in 2013. The step was recommended by Sohail and Seema Khan. Sohail Khan Sohail and Seema wanted to have a baby, ten years after their first child Nirvaan. However, due to natural shortcomings, they failed. They opted for IVF surrogacy and welcomed their second child Yohan in 2013. Farah Khan | The director-choreographer of Indian cinema was 43 when she was lucky enough to have triplets. In a statement, she said, IVF is a blessing and I am truly grateful because it has changed my life. Many factors today make it difficult for some couples to conceive, but we have solutions in the form of treatments. Karan johar Karan Johar became the proud father of twins Yash and Roohi after the actor-director and producer opted for surrogacy. The twins were born in February 2017. Tusshar Kapoor Tussar Kapoor welcomed his baby boy Laksshya in June 2016. He gave his parents Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor their first grandchild. Tussar Kapoor is still single and the single parent of his child. Ekta Kapoor Daughter of Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor, and most renowned producer, Ekta Kapoor became the single mother of her son Ravie in January 2019. She opted for surrogacy. Sunny Leone Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber were fortunate enough to have twins through surrogacy. The twins were born in 2018. Shreyas Talpade After being married for 14 years to Deepti, the couple welcomed their daughter Aadya in May 2018 through surrogacy. Lisa Ray Actress Lisa Ray and husband Jason Dehni welcomed twin daughters Sufi and Soleil in June 2018

