QAnon Followers Celebrate Jacob Chansley’s Jail Time, Call Shaman ‘An Incredible Actor’

QAnon followers have responded with joy to the condemnation of Jacob Chansley, better known as QAnon Shaman, for his role in taking the Capitol, claiming he is “an incredible actor” rather than a true believer in the radical movement. Conspiracy theorists with tens of thousands of QAnon followers on social media have distanced themselves from Chansley after he was sentenced to 41 months in prison for his actions on January 6. In an article viewed over 10,000 times on the Telegram encrypted messaging app, user Crypto Ape wrote: “Mr. Angeli [another name used by Chansley] is an amazing actor who plays whatever role his owners tell him to play. “ John Sabal, known online as QAnon John, shared part of a poster for an upcoming Reno 911! comedy special called “The Hunt for QAnon,” which features a character wearing Chansley’s familiar horned headdress and face paint. In a message shared with his 70,400 subscribers, Sabal wrote: “It is absolutely no coincidence that ‘QAnon Shaman’ was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison, then this is announced? You are laughing at me ? “Not to mention it’s featured on the promo. A crystal clear message is sent here.” Other QAnon followers on Telegram have speculated that Chansley was an FBI factory or an “antifa” activist sent to disrupt the protest before the riot. However, Ron Watkins’ father Jim Watkins, who has been accused of founding the QAnon conspiracy movement, appeared to express his support for Chansley. In a Telegram post, Watkins shared a photo of himself and Chansley with the caption: “Maybe you should stop worrying about who’s a Patriot and who isn’t. Almighty God.” Chansley is among hundreds of people who have been charged after the violence on the Capitol. His striking appearance and photos of him inside the Senate Chamber attracted widespread attention in the aftermath of January 6. As shown in the graph below by Statistical, of the 601 people who have been charged with an offense related to the Capitol Riot, 122 have pleaded guilty to date. Following his arrest in January, Chansley pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing due process, a charge carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison as well as a fine of $ 1million. dollars. Chansley had served nearly 320 days in solitary confinement since his arrest due to COVID-19 protocols. During Wednesday’s hearing, he said: “I may be guilty of this crime, but I am by no means a dangerous criminal. I am not a violent man. I am not an insurgent. I am certainly not a terrorist servant. I am a good man who broke the law. “ Chansley added that he believed he had “nothing to do with these criminals” with whom he had been incarcerated. Prosecutors acknowledged that Chansley had expressed remorse, but said immediately after January 6 that he was a “man jubilant with victory in combat”.

