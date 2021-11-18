DCCA presents a musical duo that blurs genres





The Moxie Strings will perform a wide variety of music during the second of the Darke County Center for the Arts’ Coffee House Series Concerts 2021-2022 on Thursday, December 2 at the Coffee Pot in downtown Greenville at 7 p.m. Photo provided “> Staff report GREENVILLE – Energetic, genre-scrambling duo The Moxie Strings will perform a wide variety of music, including original tunes and covers, at the second of the Darke County Center for the Arts 2021-2022 Coffee House Series concerts on Thursday December 2, 2021, at The Coffee Pot in downtown Greenville. The show starts at 7 p.m. According to DCCA Artistic Director David Warner, the talented duo consists of Allison Lynn, who plays a newly invented electric cello, and Diane Ladio, who plays a contemporary 5-string violin. “In their refined, high-energy shows, they combine catchy melodies with foot-influenced rock beats to provide audiences with a diverse and fun experience,” explained Mr. Warner. Diana Ladio is an American violinist, songwriter and classical violinist, who also tours with Irish supergroup, The Elders. His partner Moxie Strings, Alison Lynn, is a contemporary cellist specializing in rhythmic and percussive playing styles, who has performed with hip-hop icon Kanye West, as well as arena-rock juggernaut, The Trans- Siberian Orchestra. The Moxie Strings were first formed in 2007, and have not only created high-profile eclectic music since then, but have also helped young musicians explore socially and culturally relevant genres of music in the classroom. The duo will also perform for high school students in the region from November 29 to December 3, as part of DCCA’s Arts In Education program. The sponsors of the Coffee House series are Steve and Eileen Litchfield, Rodney Oda and the Andersons. The Ohio Arts Council helps fund this program with state taxpayer dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. Contributions from DCCA members also help support this show. In addition, DCCA receives funding from the Ketrow Foundation, the Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust Fund, Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial, Inc., and the John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund of the Darke County Foundation. Tickets for the Coffee House concert by The Moxie Strings cost $ 10 and can be purchased on the DCCA website www.DarkeCountyArts.org, or at the DCCA office located on the third floor of the Greenville Public Library, as well as at The Coffee Pot. For more information, contact DCCA at 937-547-0908.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyadvocate.com/2021/11/18/dcca-presents-genre-blurring-musical-duo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos