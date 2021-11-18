Bollywood Roundup: Disha Parmar, Krithi Shetty, Lakshmi Manchu, and more …

Disha Parmar character portrays self-taught woman in ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’

Bombay– TV actress Disha Parmar plays the character of a self-taught woman in the show ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’.

She is the one who believes that women do not need to depend on men for their basic needs.

According to her, they are independent and strong enough to cope with any adverse situation. Disha says she connects with the on-screen personality “Priya” and thinks women are inherently multitasking and can balance their personal and professional lives very well.

Sharing more on the same, Disha said, “I personally think women are inherently more patient and organized. They can easily multitask. Women usually have a natural habit of going above and beyond to make sure everything is taken care of, whether it’s her workspace or her responsibilities at home.

“Plus, the way we juggle work and family life making it seem so easy says a lot about our talent,” she added.

‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Krithi Shetty’s first look reveals her perky role in ‘Bangarraju’

Hyderabad– Starring Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Ramya Krishna and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles, the highly anticipated film “Bangarraju” is in the news.

With the father-son duo of Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya on screen, this film should keep fans entertained during Sankranthi.

Krithi Shetty, who wowed Telugu audiences in the recent hit movie “Uppena”, is set to star alongside Naga Chaitanya in “Bangarraju”. The creators unveiled the actress’ first look for the poster earlier Thursday.

“#Bangarraju is coming soon ladies first !! Introducing @IamKrithiShetty as our Nagalakshmi .. Here’s the first look,” Naga Chaitanya Akkineni wrote on her Twitter thread.

Krithi Shetty looks good in a village belle avatar, wearing a bottle green outfit. As her part is called “Naga Lakshmi”, she is seen wearing a garland of roses and greeting the people gathered in front of her. The poster also suggests that Krithi is being congratulated, as people around her shower in flowers and make garlands for her.

Lakshmi Manchu on his Malayalam debut with Mohanlal in ‘Monster’

Hyderabad– Lakshmi Manchu is ready to make a foray into Malayalam films and says that “stepping into Mollywood isn’t the biggest news, but sharing the screen with Mohanlal is.”

Lakshmi Manchu has granted an exclusive interview to IANS.

Lakshmi’s debut in Malayalam is to reunite her with superstar Mohanlal in his highly anticipated “Monster”. Lakshmi, who is an actress and producer, shares her excitement as she begins shooting for the film.

Directed by Vyshak, ‘Monster’ is set to unveil multiple layers of Lakshmi as the role demands. The actress of “Gundello Godari” tells how she prepared for the role.

“I had an idea of ​​the role, but I only got the idiosyncrasy after filming for a few days. It took me a while to discover the depth and the intertwined layers of the role I have to play in ‘Monster’, ”Lakshmi said.

Asked how Lakshmi handles the language, she confidently replies that she is determined to do anything for the role she wants to play.

“I am an artistic killer. If you hire me for a Korean movie, I will speak Korean. Although I have watched Malayalam movies all my life, I have to admit that I am unfamiliar, which doesn’t mean I can’t cope with it. I’m doing my best anyway, ”Lakshmi said.

Lakshmi talks about her small and big wars with her father Manchu Mohan Babu, as she recounts: “I always have these kinds of arguments with my father, where he calls me a working woman, which I am not with. Okay. I ask him: When your sons are also working, why specifically call me a working woman when you don’t mention them as working men? This argument is endless. But, my father always supports the work I do ”.

Manushi Chhillar reveals why November is his luckiest month

New Delhi-Former beauty queen and debutant Manushi Chhillar, who is set to play Princess Sanyogita in Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Prithviraj’, is delighted that the teaser for the upcoming film is out in November, which she considers her most month fortunate.

Manushi said, “November has always been my lucky month. So it’s an amazing coincidence that the teaser for my first movie Prithviraj also took place the same month, actually just days before I was crowned Miss World on November 18, 2017. ”

She added: “While I am nostalgic for my success in 2017, I am also very excited for my launch and the journey that awaits me. November will be forever special in my life. I feel moved, elated, elated, nervous, curious – all at the same time because I have been waiting for this moment for over a year.

Manushi has been paired with superstar Akshay in ‘Prithviraj’ and she hopes she will make her parents proud of her performance.

“I am extremely positive about ‘Prithviraj’ and know it will entertain audiences around the world with an iconic love story, legendary bravery and unwavering courage. I hope I can make my family proud of my work and I look forward to their reaction when they see my film.

Rani Mukerji: Ecstatic to be able to take the same character I did 15 years ago

New Delhi- Actress Rani Mukerji says she never knew she would be able to do a sequel to the 2005 movie “Buntry Aur Babli” and that she is thrilled to be able to reprise the same character she played there. over 15 years ago.

Rani said: “The script for ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ when it occurred to me it was a pleasant surprise to me because I didn’t know that we would one day be able to do a sequel to ‘Bunty Aur Babli 1’, there was talk about this movie from the start when we released ‘Bunty Aur Babli 1’ but the script could never be deciphered all these years, eventually after so many years that I was approached with the script, I was so thrilled to be able to reprise the same character that I did over 15 years ago.

She added that her character Babli for her was one of the characters who has a great mind and is super entertaining.

Rani said: “She’s someone I would personally like to be friends with. I think she has a taste for life, that she believes in life to the fullest and is very positive about it. of his own life and his environment.

Speaking about what makes her character so special, Rani said that “she’s someone who never takes anything to heart and she gets through tough times with a lot of positivity and enthusiasm. I think there is. something to learn from his character, even as a person I think we need more of Babli in the world. (IANS)