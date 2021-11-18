Moonshine gives Vancouver actor a buzz-worthy role

Tom Stevens stars as lovable but damaged stoner in CBC drama about the South Shore of Nova Scotia Photo by Garlande Haney / CBC / PNG

When the actor Tom stevens recently spoke to Postmedia, he lacked sleep, so it was agreed that math problems would not be part of the discussion. I just got off the plane. Hope that makes sense, Stevens said, adding a weary chuckle. I ran in rain laps all night. Then I woke up with two hours of sleep to get a toddler (girl Lou) on the plane and back. The Vancouver actor had just passed off after wrapping up season two of the Radio-Canada drama Contraband alcohol in Nova Scotia.

We apologize, but this video failed to load. In Moonshine, which also airs on Gem of Radio-Canada , Stevens plays Ryan Finley-Cullen. Bad choice walking machine, Ryan is a middle child in the totally dysfunctional family who manages the rustic code of the run-down Moonshine resort on the south shore of Nova Scotia. The series is full of colorful characters, conflict, classic rock and secrets. Think about the estate, but instead of billions, the Finley-Cullen siblings are fighting for old boats and a bar that has seen better days. The first season begins with the return of prodigal daughter Lidia (Jennifer Finnigan). Lidia managed to escape the tiny world of Moonshine for Manhattan and a career in architecture and a family. Without revealing the A + type plot, Lidia is back on Canadian soil and buried up to her neck in a family drama. The siblings who haven't left are Lidia's younger sister Nora (Emma Hunter), a local radio DJ who has a rebellious streak as wide as the beach in front of the Moonshine. The other sister is Rhian (Anastasia Phillips), perpetually angry and slightly paranoid. The sane of the siblings is foster brother Sammy played by Alexander Nunez.

Photo by Garlande Haney Courtesy of CBC / PNG Rounding out the clan, Ryan, who happens to be a twin of Rhians and a type of black sheep who in season one is a bloody high jerk still on the verge of personal destruction. Alcohol has been a big deal for Ryan, but when we meet him he quit drinking, but he's still far from sober. Translation: Hes high all the time. The challenge for Stevens, and the one he has taken on, is to deliver a character under the influence but not a disappointing cliché. To help navigate the performance, Stevens takes inspiration from The Big Lebowski's Jeff Bridges The Dude. Stevens explained that Bridges allegedly asked the Cohen Brothers' writers / directors if The Dude had indeed soaked right before the scene that was about to be filmed.

He would rate his reaction time based on whether or not he had taken drugs. I would sort of make those decisions myself, Stevens said. The first season Ryan does not drink and uses all other forms of coping mechanism extensively, be it mushrooms, weed, coffee, or cigarettes. He uses all these things not to drink. I made decisions where I felt he had just hit the bong so I would go on stage. Photo by Garlande Haney / CBC / PNG Because it's 2021, Stevens is candid about his own relationship with the party and how his past matches his present well. I used to smoke it all the time which is why I don't smoke it anymore, said Stevens, who has appeared on TV shows such as Supernatural, The Good Doctor, The 100 and Deadly Class and was the frontman of the FOX series. , Wayward Pines.

You can be so taken by it. It can take over your life. It can take charge of your activities. I had to quit because in my twenties I was having way too much fun and being way too relaxed with life. So I had to clean up a bit. In a good way, it helped me tap into some of Ryan's stuff. Hes just me who went on a different path. Showrunner and designer Sheri Elwood was part of Team Stevens as soon as she auditioned him via Zoom for the role of Ryan. I probably saw a hundred actors for this role. He was my favorite from the start. He's just got that perfect mix of enthusiasm and the comedic chops and that big well of empathy too. I knew he could handle Ryan's sad clown nature, Elwood said on the phone from his home in Los Angeles. Tom really dug into this character in a way we didn't see coming.

In the first season, Ryans' problems linger like smoke from a joint. It's a mess and everyone knows it, but everyone ignores it most of the time. This apparently changes in season two. Ryan's story was so huge just in terms of his issues. His drinking, his substance abuse issues that we actually pinned in the first season because it was such a big story and we really dug that into season two, said Elwood, from Toronto, whose other TV credits include Lucifer, Whiskey Cavalier and Call Me Fitz. Inspiration for Moonshine comes directly from Elwood's own history, as his family still runs the South Shore institution Hubbards Beach Campground and Cottages. Can't lie, it was pretty Meta, Elwood said. We did not shoot on the site itself because it is a seaside resort which is operational. We cleared some land and built our own sets.

Admittedly, it took a while for Elwood to get used to his mom and stepfather spinning in a golf cart as Finley-Cullen's fictional parents (Corrine Koslo and Peter MacNeill) shot a scene. It was lovely. It should have been weirder than that, but I've been wanting to come home for a while, so I wrote myself summer vacation. Which is ironic, because even none of us have had a day off, Elwood said. During COVID, the cast and crew were locked together, which Stevens said likely went a long way in selling the family dynamic. We walked into it. We were like brothers and sisters. We fight, put on makeup. Wed Hangout together. We drink together. We've all had a time, Stevens said, sounding like a true Maritime.

For Stevens, the months spent by the ocean in a very small community were not a shock to his system but rather a calming reminder of a childhood on the West Coast. We always went to share things with artists on the Gulf Islands. It was just part of our upbringing at camp and being in big groups of artists who were all doing different mediums. So it was very close to home, said Stevens, whose father is a painter and mother a writer. Photo by document / PNG Stevens says the memories of filming Moonshine will stay with him forever. In the meantime, he must put aside thoughts of bonfires, white sand beaches and fresh air. I'm going to shoot a Lifetime movie and it all takes place in a prison, Stevens said with a laugh. It's a little different. [email protected] twitter.com/dana_gee

