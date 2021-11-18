Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello break up after two years of relationship, but will continue to be best friends





After two years together, Shawn mendes and Camila Cabello decided to end their relationship but made it clear that there were no hard feelings about the breakup. The couple announced the separation on Instagram on Wednesday, posting a joint statement on their respective accounts. Hey guys we have decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for each other as humans is stronger than ever read their Instagram stories. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We appreciate your support so much from the start and going forward Camila and Shawn. The fact that the two pop stars remain close despite their split should come as no surprise given that they had been friends for several years before things took a romantic turn. After being photographed playing a light PDA over the summer, Mendes and Cabello made their first public appearance as a couple at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards where they performed their new single Seorita. They also performed the song together in November at the American Music Awards. The musicians spent much of the pandemic in quarantine together in Miami, which Mendes says really brought him closer to Cabello. Talk to Audacy Check In of his song Summer of Love, the singer said: It feels good. It was like writing about the first two months of confinement. Camila and I were very lucky because we were able to sort of be in a still moment, and this was the first time in the past six years that we could just relax and not work at all. We were doing bike rides around Miami, and it was really beautiful. He added, Just sort of writing about it. I had a lot of nostalgia back then, and I think without that time we had a lot more trouble connecting. It really brought us together. More great stories from Vanity Show Inside the sudden disappearance of the most wanted man in the art world

