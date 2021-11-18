Adaptation of the series “Death On Ocean Boulevard” in progress – Deadline





EXCLUSIVE: An adaptation of Caitlin Rother’s real crime book Death On Ocean Boulevard: The Coronado Mansion, is in preparation for the small screen. Untitled Entertainment has acquired the film and television rights to the book and the project is currently in development as a scripted limited series. Rother will be executive producer alongside Untitled Entertainment. A writer is not yet attached. Posted by Kensington in April 2021, according to the synopsis, Death on Ocean Boulevard tells the poignant tale of Rebecca Zahau, who was found dead on the morning of July 13, 2011 in the historic Spreckels Mansion, a lavish beachfront property in Coronado, Calif. owned by her boyfriend, a powerful pharmaceutical mogul . When authorities arrived, they found Rebecca hanging from a balcony, naked, gagged, ankles tied, wrists tied behind her, and an encrypted message scrawled on a door: SHE SAVED HER, CAN YOU SAVE HER. Was it a suicide note or a taunt from a killer? Rebecca’s death came just two days after her boyfriend’s son suffered a devastating fall while in Rebecca’s care. Authorities viewed Rebecca’s death as suicide resulting from her guilt, but her family insist she was murdered. But who would stage a suicide or murder in such a bizarre and elaborate way? The family believe it was her boyfriend’s brother, and a civil jury agreed, but he insists he’s innocent. Rother, whose husband hanged himself, gives readers an objective, but uniquely personal, look at the evidence and theories in this case. It provides a detailed window into the past of Zahau who grew up as a religious Burmese refugee, overcoming insurmountable obstacles. The portrait is an intimate, layered, and honest portrayal that most victims, especially women of color, are deprived of in the media. “I am delighted to see this compelling and important story unfold on screen,” said Rother. “The case is still developing as we speak, with a lawsuit underway by the Zahau family seeking to reopen the criminal case, so I can’t wait to see where it goes next.” Best-selling author and investigative journalist, Rother has had a prolific career, with fourteen published books, many of which are bestsellers. His titles include Dead Reckoning; Hunt Charles Manson; Secrets, lies and laces; Bare dependency; So no one can have it; I’ll take care of you, Twisted triangle, Body parts, and Poisoned love. During his nearly 20 years as a full-time investigative reporter, Rother’s stories have appeared in Cosmopolitan, The Los Angeles Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, The Chicago Tribune, The Daily News Of Los Angeles, the San Diego Union. Tribune and The Daily Beast. Rother has been replaced by Chip MacGregor of MacGregor Literary and Romano Law.

