Joaquin Phoenix stars as radio reporter in new ‘C’mon C’mon’ movieExBulletin

TO MARTINEZ, HOST:

In the new movie “C’mon C’mon”, Joaquin Phoenix plays a radio reporter named Johnny.

(EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “C’MON C’MON”)

JOAQUIN PHOENIX: (Like Johnny) When you think about the future, how do you imagine it will be? What will stay with you? And what will you forget?

(EXTRACT FROM THE LAUGHING CHILD)

MARTINEZ: Johnny asks some of life’s big questions while taking care of his nephew Jesse. NPR’s Mandalit del Barco met Mike Mills, who wrote and directed the film inspired by his relationship with his child.

MANDALIT DEL BARCO, BYLINE: I was already wearing headphones and had been running my recorder long before I approached Mike Mills and his dog Mickey.

(DOG BARK EXTRACT)

MIKE MILLS: It’s okay.

DEL BARCO: Hi.

MILLS: Hi.

DEL BARCO: They greeted me outside the LA bungalow that the filmmaker uses as a studio. Inside, I tell him “C’mon C’mon” is the most public radio movie of all time.

Even just the details of, like, you still have to wear your headphones. You need to point this mic at the right place.

MILLS: Yeah.

DEL BARCO: And I mean, I don’t know if you noticed, but I always start recording as I get there …

MILLS: Yeah. I knew what you were doing.

(TO LAUGH)

DEL BARCO: That’s because Mills is a big listener of public radio, especially shows like This American Life, hosted by Ira Glass.

MILLS: So I watch, like, the life of Ira Glass. I’m like, it looks awesome. And Ira had such an influence on me, my movies, and my writing, so I’ve been, like, a fan forever.

DEL BARCO: Mills even speaks a bit like Ira Glass. For his film, he consulted a producer who worked for Ira’s show, Starlee Kine.

MILLS: There’s a great line in the movie that really comes from Starlee. The kid – Jesse is recording the sounds of the train crossing the Manhattan Bridge, what is that huge sound, isn’t it? And Joaquin said, you know, you record that mundane thing, but you keep it forever; you’re, like, making him immoral (ph). That idea was something Starlee said, which is why she loves recording stuff, can you kind of hang on to it in our incredibly fleeting world. You can hang on a bit.

DEL BARCO: Mills also picked Molly Webster, WNYC’s Senior Radiolab Correspondent, to play a radio reporter working with Joaquin Phoenix’s character. Webster says Mills was open to collaboration.

MOLLY WEBSTER: Him, me and Joaquin really talked about who we are as journalists? What did we hope to accomplish? Like, he was so interested in really nailing and really portraying, like, the profession of radio journalism.

DEL BARCO: For the film, Molly Webster and Joaquin Phoenix interviewed real kids across the country on life.

(EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “C’MON C’MON”)

PHOENIX: (Like Johnny) If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR # 1: (As character) My attitude.

PHOENIX: (Like Johnny, laughs) What’s wrong with your attitude? You seem to have a good attitude.

(Like Johnny) What would you change about yourself?

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR # 2: (As character) My anger.

PHOENIX: (Like Johnny) If you could have a super power, what would it be?

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR # 3: (As character) The ability to bend space and time.

(TO LAUGH)

DEL BARCO: Throughout “C’mon C’mon,” these interviews are interwoven with Mills’ fictional story based on his close relationship with his child Hopper.

MILLS: There are some very Hopper times or things that Hopper did or said. But it’s also an abstraction of that inspiration or that sort of sticky heart. There is something so intimate – like talking with my kid while giving him a bath, talking with my kid about something that happened in school while we are trying to go to sleep.

DEL BARCO: In one scene, Johnny is crying while reading the book “Star Child” to Jesse.

(EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “C’MON C’MON”)

WOODY NORMAN: (Like Jesse) You’re crying.

PHOENIX: (Like Johnny) No, I’m not.

NORMAN: (Like Jesse) Yeah, you are. You are certainly crying. See? You cry.

PHOENIX: (Like Johnny) I’m not. It’s just that it’s true. You forget everything.

NORMAN: (Like Jesse) No, I don’t. You do. You are stupid.

PHOENIX: (Like Johnny) Yeah. You will hardly remember it. You’ll have, like, some hazy memories.

NORMAN: (Like Jesse) This is very stupid. You are just the dumbest person.

PHOENIX: (Like Johnny, laughs).

DEL BARCO: Mills, who is married to fellow filmmaker Miranda July, says he tried to capture the kind of intimate, infuriating, silly and poignant moments he experienced as a father.

MILLS: If you’re a parent, you constantly mourn the end of these different versions of your child. Like, the kid you knew a month ago is still disappearing. And I feel like they kind of speed up your own experience of your time on Earth as a parent too.

GABY HOFFMANN: Mike is an incredibly sensitive, thoughtful, interested, very intelligent and insightful person.

DEL BARCO: Actress Gaby Hoffman plays Johnny’s sister and Jesse’s mother in the film.

HOFFMANN: It touches so much on the essence of parenthood and its beauty, complexity and challenge. I feel, when I watch the movie, so grateful because I don’t see a lot of movies being made these days that are really about life, about the real experience of what it’s like to be alive in this world, in this country right now.

DEL BARCO: Mills films are also about who he is and was. He was born in Berkeley and raised in Santa Barbara, where as a teenager he skateboarded and played in punk rock bands.

MILLS: I continued to be an aspiring musician. Like, I work with musicians all the time. I idolize them. Or – I just find their art form more magical than mine. And I always try to make mine like music.

(EXTRACT FROM “MIKE MILLS” FROM AIR)

DEL BARCO: In the 1980s, Mills was a graphic designer who made music videos – among his clients, the Beastie Boys, Sonic Youth and Air, who gave a song its name.

(EXTRACT FROM “MIKE MILLS” FROM AIR)

MILLS: When I was 20, 30 in New York City, I met a whole community of skate artists, which is a big part of how I got into the world of cinema. Strangely, that’s how I met Spike Jonze. This is how I met so many people who are in my film education.

DEL BARCO: He was also brought up by his unconventional mother, who had wanted to be an architect and pilot in WWII.

MILLS: Drinker, uncontrollable smoker, short hair, wears pants, like Humphrey Bogart – that’s mom. And mom had me when she was 40 in 1966, very unusual.

DEL BARCO: In 2016 he wrote and directed a film loosely based on his relationship with his mother. Annette Bening plays her in “Women of the 20th Century”.

(EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “WOMEN OF THE 20TH CENTURY”)

ANNETTE BENING: (Like Dorothea Fields) No, I don’t – I just think, you know, being heartbroken is a great way to learn about the world.

DEL BARCO: Mills also wrote and directed a film loosely based on his relationship with his father.

MILLS: My dad came out of the closet when he was 75, after my mom passed away. And I started to write this very quickly after his death. So this movie has a lot of straightforward memory.

DEL BARCO: Ewan McGregor plays Mills and Christopher Plummer plays his father in the 2010 movie “Beginners”.

(EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “BEGINNERS”)

CHRISTOPHER PLUMMER: (as Hal Fields) I’m gay.

EWAN MCGREGOR: (as Oliver Fields) I remember he was wearing a purple sweater when he told me that, but he was actually wearing a dress.

PLUMMER: (like Hal) I’m gay.

DEL BARCO: The idea of ​​memory comes up in all his films.

MILLS: For example, what are you going to remember? Who will you remember it with? Or what are you forgetting? Or what are you wrong?

DEL BARCO: Mills filmed “C’mon C’mon” in black and white, so it feels like a shared memory.

MILLS: Most of my films, most of my writing has to start with someone I know, someone I can observe and someone I love or someone I love too – I try to understand them (laughs).

DEL BARCO: Mike Mills says he makes films about the people he loves to capture their essence forever.

Mandalit del Barco, NPR News.

(EXTRACT FROM BRYCE DESSNER AND AARON DESSNER “HERE TOUS VENIR”)

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. See the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created within an emergency time frame by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR entrepreneur, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.