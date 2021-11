Heng of Barnesville finds the strength to help his sister in the daily battles

Barnesville senior running back Cameron Heng is constantly by his sister Ashlin’s side. FARGO – At this point, Barnesville senior Cameron Heng knows how to play November football like the back of his hand. It’s physical, fast, and meaningful. “It’s fun. I wouldn’t trade this time for nothing, just being with the guys and the coaches,” Heng said. “It’s just the best sport ever.” Heng ran over 1,000 meters for a Trojan team known to lead football. He must be a tough runner. Tenacity is nothing that he, or his family, lacks. Cameron is the youngest of three siblings, behind brother Tyler, 25, and sister Ashlin, 23. When Ashlin was nine months old, her mother Tracy sensed something was wrong. “Say at six months old you can sit them on the floor with pillows behind them and they can sit up and roll over and get on all fours,” Tracy said. “Then crawl to a cabinet, pull on the cabinet. She couldn’t do any of that. “ Read the full story here. Kadie Deaton of North Dakota fights for a position against Cynthia Wolf of northern Iowa at the Scheels Center on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. David Samson / The Forum Explosive northern Iowa sinks Bison women in opening game North Dakota State FARGO did not hit the women’s basketball five-cylinder on Wednesday night. It was difficult to find even one or two. The Bison struggled on the field, struggled to contain northern Iowa goalie Karli Rucker and the result was a home opener flop. UNI reversed last year’s result at the same Scheels Center upstairs at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex with a 76-63 non-conference win. After an impressive season opener at Wisconsin-Milwaukee, the Bison fell to 1-2 in a few performances that likely won’t stand well against the top teams in the Summit League starting late next month. The Bison were chosen third in the Summit preseason poll. Maybe there is an arrogance that doesn’t need to be there that we haven’t earned or deserved at all and that can be part of our problem, NDSU head coach Jory said. Collins. Learn more about the coverage here. Read more sports stories: Click here to follow WDAY Sports Minute on Apple Podcasts

