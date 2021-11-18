Kareena Kapoor shares photos of her Pataudi chands: Saif Ali Khan, a clumsy Taimur and sleeping Jeh | Bollywood





Kareena Kapoor shared photos of her chands (moons) on Thursday night. The actor, who is on vacation in Pataudi with his family, shared a series of photos featuring Saif Ali Khan and their eldest son Taimur Ali Khan. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kareena Kapoor started her chand series by sharing a photo of the moon resting between a few layers of clouds. It was then followed by a photo of Kareena and Taimur Ali Khan. In the photo, Kareena was seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with her hair down while Taimur had a goofy expression and what appeared to be a lollipop in her mouth. With my chand 1 (heart-eye emoji), Kareena captioned the photo. The Good Newwz star then shared a photo with Saif Ali Khan. The star Bunty Aur Babli 2 was seen in a white kurta as the Pataudi Palace and the moon in the sky split as the background. Kareena shared the photo with the caption And The Best To Last (heart-eye emoji). Kareena Kapoor’s chand series stars Saif Ali Khan and Taimur. She also managed to take a photo with Jeh before she went to bed. Between chand and her bedtime … but I managed yay !! series ended, she said, sharing a photo featuring Saif and Jeh asleep in her arms. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan pose with Jeh. Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and their children appear to have been stationed in Pataudi since their trip to Rajasthan ended last month. The couple celebrated Diwali at the royal residence, and Kareena has shared photos from their stay on and off. Earlier today, Kareena shared a photo wearing a red sweater to welcome sweater time. Also Read: Saif Ali Khan Remembers Woman Breaking Into His Home, Kareena Kapoors Reaction Won’t You Say Something? Meanwhile, Kareena will soon be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film, the Indian adaptation of Hollywood film Forrest Gump, stars Aamir Khan in the lead role. Kareena shot for the film briefly before the Covid-19 pandemic stopped filming. She then shot another leg while she was pregnant with her youngest son, Jehangir Ali Khan. The film closed filming earlier this year. Saif, meanwhile, will be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2. The film is slated for release this weekend and also stars Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh.

