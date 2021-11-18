Hey, was Pete Davidsons’ birthday party with Kim Kardashian an advertisement for Skims?





Kim kardashian is an entrepreneur. A businesswoman. Respectfully, a Federal Reserve of one woman (she prints money). She’s very good at it! And so when a new photo drops of Kardashian, her mom, and a potential new person of interest Pete Davidson, one wonders where the pajamas they all wear come from. The answer is Skims. The photo (s) arrive via Flavor FlavorMan, rapper, and regular VH1 watch necklaces wearer, who joined other reality stars Kris jenner and Kim Kardashian for Pete Davidson’s 28th birthday. It’s crazy for several reasons: one being that Davidson, a man with a Swiftian commitment to dating other familiar faces, has gone out to dinner with recent single Kardashian more than once. Another is that strange couples, and especially this type odd pairing, that is, the conventional beautiful encounter with a tattooed, grungy, punk person has been in the works for some time now. In fact, the sister of the Kardashians Kourtney was the pioneer of the genre and will now marry her punk, grungy and tattooed man, Travis Barker. And finally, Flavor Flav is there too for reasons that are not immediately apparent. In the photo, they appear to be in an upscale coworking space that could very well be the Kardashians’ home. Kardashian gives a peace sign as her face is strained into a classic duck face, and Davidson turns the bird over with his tongue. Calm down and fuck yourself. The yin and yang are American hand signals, those that can be deployed at various levels of sincerity for various meaningful purposes. Are they trolling? one may wonder. Are they just using us to sell us pajamas? Are they laughing at us but coming out as sincerely? These are the main mysteries of our time, because neither side will give a clear and direct confirmation or even have the decency to lie to us in the face and say: No, has not been involved in a romantic relationship. The no-mysterious thing we can all count on, however, is that this post, so perfectly rolled out on Instagram Flavors, was always going to draw crowds (the post has nearly 47,000 likes at the time of publication, while rappers the usual average seems to be closer to around 2,000 likes. last most liked photo was with Kims ex apparent Kanye west). And so, this is a good example of the age-old adage for those who know how to attract attention: If they insist on looking, at least use those eyeballs to sell something. In this case, it’s the Skims fleece pajamas. Everyone except Flavor Flav wears them. Respectfully, what a perfect thing to drop just a week and a few changes before Black Friday. More great stories from Vanity Show Inside the sudden disappearance of the most wanted man in the art world

