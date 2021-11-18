AMC + broadcasts ‘Anna’, a contagion thriller from Italy | Culture & Leisure





Further proof that the nightmares we turn to for entertainment have come true, the haunting Italian miniseries Anna is making her streaming debut on AMC +. Based on a dystopian novel written in 2015, Anna began production at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. He imagines an epidemic that kills adults, leaving only children, who roam a crumbling world in search of food and supplies, knowing that they too will succumb to puberty. The young actress Giulia Dragotto holds the title role. The story unfolds in flashbacks to his youth, when the virus was just a rumor and his biggest problem was his parents’ divorce. We watch them fight as her mother retreats into the woods, where she hopes they can overcome the worst. Most of the action takes place in the ruins of an Italian city, where desolation and sordid chaos take on special significance against centuries of accumulated culture. Rioting children rumble in the wreckage of a medieval library with the skeletons of scholars still wrapped in the last thing they carried. These relics from a lost world are far more poignant than anything that has ever been described in The Walking Dead. This grim atmosphere of loss, combined with impending doom and the exuberance of the Lord of the Flies’ unsupervised youthfulness, might be more than some viewers can handle. I’d call dreamlike Anna, but we all know that’s the stuff of nightmares. Anna Maxwell Martin (Bleak House) and Rachael Stirling (Tipping the Velvet) star in the mysterious Hollington Drive, broadcast on Sundance Now. A perfect suburb dark in rumors and accusations after the disappearance of a 10-year-old. The success of Tiger King has more than proven the public’s willingness to descend into the burrows of weird subcultures and sketchy characters. Streaming on Hulu, the three-part series The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For explores one of the best-known brands of the early 2000s. The film interviews a series of personalities who claim to be the creator of the movie. urban streetwear company best known for its hipster trucker hat, a pop culture phenomenon so hot it has had to crumble under the weight of backstabbing, fraud and even murder. Music Box (7 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) recalls the 1995 release of Alanis Morissettes Jagged Little Pill. On a similar theme, the 2021 documentary Under the Volcano (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA) is reminiscent of AIR Studios, a state-of-the-art music recording facility built for George Martin, Abbey’s legendary producer. Beatles Road. Established in 1979 on the island of Montserrat, AIR Studios provided a tropical refuge for artists from the Police to the Rolling Stones, from Paul McCartney to Annie Lennox. Its seclusion and lush setting became part of the inspiration for many successful records, a magic that would continue until the 1995 eruption of a nearby volcano devastated much of the island. . THIS EVENING OTHER HIGHLIGHTS The Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots meet in NFL football (7 p.m., Fox). Acknowledgments on Station 19 (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14). Turkey and sides on Grays Anatomy (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14). WORSHIP CHOICE Students go wild in a posh resort during the 1963 Palm Springs Weekend (5 p.m. TCM, TV-PG), directed by Norman Taurog. The cast includes Troy Donahue, Stefanie Powers, Jerry Van Dyke, Connie Stevens, Robert Conrad and Billy Mumy, among others. SERIES NOTES Flirting with Engineering on Young Sheldon (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) … Military Secrets on The Blacklist (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) … Suspicious Minds on Walker (7 p.m., CW, TV -14)) … A conversation with the faculty on United States of Al (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) … Gamemanship on Ghosts (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) … A rape victim accuses a crime boss on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) … Running empty on Legacies (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) … Too many cooks on B Positive (8:30 p.m. , CBS, r, TV-PG) … Suspicious Minds on Big Sky (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14) … Malpractice Charges on Bull (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) … Attack Coke kingpins on Law & Order: Organized Crime (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14). LATE AT NIGHT Bruce Springsteen appears on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (10:35 p.m., CBS, r) … Jimmy Fallon hosts Simu Liu, Ruth Negga and Big Sean & Hit-Boy on The Tonight Show (10:34, NBC) … Alessia Cara appears on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (10:35 p.m., ABC) … Paul Rudd, Jared Harris and Nate Smith visit Late Night With Seth Meyers (11:37 p.m., NBC) … Salma Hayek and Keith Urban appear on The Late Late Show with James Corden (11:37 p.m., CBS).

