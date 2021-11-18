Paul Rudd Reveals His Wife Julie Yaeger Would Choose This Actor Over Him For Sexiest Man Alive Title | Hollywood





Actor Paul Rudd, who was recently named People magazine’s sexiest man in the world, has revealed who his wife, TV producer Julie Yaeger, would have voted for. Paul said if she could have voted it wouldn’t be him but her vote would have gone to actor Keanu Reeves. After being elected for the title, Paul Rudd was surprised. He also said his wife was stunned upon hearing the news. Now speaking with Extra TV when Paul was asked if Julie would vote for him he said: No, she would have voted for Keanu Reeves Come on, hes Keanu, I would vote for him. Earlier he had told People, “I have enough awareness to know that when people hear that I was chosen for this, they would say, ‘What?’. Of his wife’s reaction, Paul said, “She was amazed. After a few laughs and a shock, she said, ‘Oh, they got it right.’ And it was very sweet. “ Paul Rudd and Julie Yaeger married in 2003. The couple have two children: Jack Sullivan Rudd and Darby Rudd. Recently, Paul’s FRIENDS co-actress Jennifer Aniston reacted when he was picked for the title. On Instagram, Jennifer had shared a video from the People magazine ad about Paul and wrote, “It makes me so happy. We’ve ALWAYS known it, but Paul Rudd is officially @ people’s Sexiest Man Alive!” She also shared a photo of them cuddling from their 1998 romantic comedy Object of My Affection and wrote, “You’re not getting old, which is weird, but we still love you.” Actor Michael B Jordan was chosen last year as the sexiest man in the world, following John Legend and Idris Elba in 2019 and 2018 respectively. Read also | Paul Rudd is the sexiest man in the world, wants sexy party invitations with George Clooney, Brad Pitt Meanwhile, Paul was seen in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. We will then see him in the television series The Shrink Next Door. He played the role of Phoebe’s boyfriend, Lisa Kudrow’s character, in FRIENDS. He went on to take on bigger roles in comedies like Knocked Up. Paul joined the Marvel superhero franchise, with Ant-Man in 2015.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/hollywood/paul-rudd-reveals-his-wife-julie-yaeger-would-choose-this-actor-over-him-for-sexiest-man-alive-title-101637235493126.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

