Ghostbusters: Afterlife Review: A Game For Nostalgia And Merch

If it seems like the only movie Big Hollywood knows how to make is the one they made last year and the year before, there’s a reason. The industry’s franchise fever is real, although it depends a lot on timing. My colleague Kyle Buchanan once determined that while successful sequels tend to roll out every few years, those that wait six years are often doomed to fail. This may be good news for the final Ghostbusters, a careful, painless, child-centric adventure that opens precisely five years, four months, and four days after the previous episode’s failure.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife was directed by Jason Reitman, whose father, Ivan Reitman, directed the first two films in the 1980s, and was set to take the third. For many years and after many other studio notes, a new director, Paul Feig, was recruited and the third film became a female-led reboot. Even before it opened, the reboot became the target of viciously sexist and racist trolling and rage, a victim of cultural wars. But just like the awkward appearances that haunt this series, profitable (and even barely profitable) franchises rarely really die in Hollywood. And Ghostbusters is just too goofy, too smart to have fun, and too potentially lucrative to stay buried for long.

And so: Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which is as cuddly and toothless as one would expect from a revived studio in which the main characters are children and Paul Rudd plays a sweetheart. They are all adorable as you would expect and have large, easy-to-read eyes, only to widen in mock surprise or mock fear when various ghosts call. For their part, the cartoonish appearances range from cutie to PG-13 and include a roly-poly metal muncher, a pair of hellhounds, and puffy, gurgling creatures whose wide open arms and gleeful demonic smiles have been designed for toy shelves and maximum nostalgia.