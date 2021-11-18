Bollywood steps into theaters with back-to-back releases | Florida Star

NEW DELHI – With the reopening of cinemas and theaters in Maharashtra after 18 months on October 22, 2021, a slew of big-ticket films – over 20 – have been booked for theatrical releases through 2023.

The first “big” movie to be released is Akshay Kumar-starrer “Sooryavanshi”, which hit theaters on November 5, 2021.

There were a few release date announcements earlier this year around February, when movie theaters in several states were allowed to operate at 100% capacity for a brief period before the second wave of COVID-19 hit. closes cinemas again. However, films like “Mumbai Saga” and “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar“that came out around this time had a bad circulation in theaters.

The Bollywood film fraternity is hoping things will get better this time around.

“There has been a gradual opening of cinemas in other states and now with the reopening of Maharashtra, we hope better days are ahead for the industry,” Nitin Tej Ahuja, CEO of the industry, told Zenger News. Producers Guild of India.

After “Sooryavanshi”, it will be Yash Raj Films “Bunty Aur Babli 2“, With Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debut actress Sharvari, to be released on screens, followed by” “by John AbrahamSatyamev Jayate 2»On November 25, 2021.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor’s love storyChandigarh Kare AashiquiWill be released on December 10th.

“Tadap – An incredible love story“Starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria will be released on December 3, while the highly anticipated” ‘83“with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will land on Christmas 2021. Actor Shahid Kapoor has also announced the release of his film”Jersey” the 31st of December.

All of these films are backed by a cast of stars, major production houses and renowned directors.

“Mumbai is the pulse of the Indian film industry and with Maharashtra opening its cinemas, this is great news for all of those who have their films ready and those who have invested so much money in them. They are all set to release their projects in theaters, ”actor Amar Upadhyay told Zenger News.

Upadhyay will be seen in “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2“, slated for release on March 25, 2022. Director Anees Bazmee stars Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani.

Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra contribute 35-40 percent of a film’s total revenue.

The cinema exhibition sector suffered a monthly loss of INR 400 crore during the lockdown with a cumulative loss of around INR 4,800 crore since March 2020.

“Mumbai and Maharashtra are the main markets,” Mumbai-based film business analyst Atul Mohan told Zenger News. “If you see the contributions, Mumbai alone contributes 20-22% and if you take Maharashtra with it, they contribute around 30%. You have almost over a quarter of the collections coming from this state alone. The other major markets are New Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, which contribute about 25% of the income. “

“So it didn’t make sense for producers to release their films in theaters when their main market was not open.

Actress Digangana Suryavanshi agrees with Mohan.

“Even though cinemas were allowed to restart in most states when the second wave of Covid subsided, it was not possible, especially for producers of Hindi films, to release their films when the one of their most important markets – Maharashtra – was not open for Enterprise. This is essential for big budget films and star actors who have to raise revenue across the country to recoup their huge costs, ”she told Zenger News.

Besides the financial aspect, many filmmakers and actors believe that only the big screens can do justice to their productions.

“Every director would love their movie to be on the big screen,” Iyer said. “The mobile phone has put entertainment at your fingertips, but the sheer grandeur of the marquee is unmatched. “

“When big stars and directors are involved, production houses are almost certain that they’ll get a big opening. Small projects without big stars might not be very keen to take the big leap to the big screen,” said Upadhyay.

Most filmmakers and production houses have avoided box office clashes with other films.

Aamir Khan has decided to opt for a Valentine’s Day 2022 outing for his project, “Laal Singh Chaddha”, instead of December as one of the biggest films in South India, “Pushpa”, with Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, should be released at the same time.

“There are so many films waiting to be released. So there will be a lot of box office showdowns where some big movies go against others, ”Suryavanshi said.

Amid all the hubbub about back-to-back releases, promising over-the-top (OTT) platforms and their releases cannot be abandoned.

“If you analyze the pre-pandemic trends, both globally and in India, the number of OTT subscribers was registering new highs every year, as was the film industry. In fact, theatrical exhibition and streaming services often complement each other and help grow each other’s businesses, ”Ahuja said.

“There are certain movies, genres, formats (like 3D) that will always be best seen on the big screen, however, there are some that can be enjoyed at home,” he added. “Streaming is still a relatively new medium, and I’m sure as it evolves over time the mutually beneficial balance between the two media will only deepen.”

“There are films that are passionate projects, so you can’t just release them on a streaming platform, just for the money. The theatrical releases would always be different and the 70mm will always have charm, ”said Suryavanshi.

Mohan believes that over the last few years the taste of audiences has changed and creators need to create good content to make a project work in theaters or on streaming platforms.

“If you want to watch a movie and word of mouth is great, there’s nothing stopping you from going to the movies. If the reviews are average, you would prefer to wait 3-4 weeks to see it on a streaming platform. The challenge now is for filmmakers, writers and actors to deliver good content, ”he said.

So can India’s film industry expect to revert to pre-COVID numbers once cinemas open?

Ahuja is hopeful.

“We’ll find out soon enough once the long-awaited and highly anticipated acclaimed films start hitting screens,” he said. However, given the massive increase in the number of people returning to “normal” activities like traveling and dining out, we are confident that there is an audience out there keen to rekindle their passionate love affair with film and television. Movie room.

