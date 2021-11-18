‘The Office’ actor Brian Baumgartner says he made over $ 1 million on Cameo





Brian Baumgartner, best known for playing Kevin Malone in “The Office,” makes a lot of money with Cameo.

The actor said he made more than $ 1 million on the personalized video sales platform.

Baumgartner now has over 6,000 fans on Cameo. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Brian Baumgartner, best known for playing goofy accountant Kevin Malone in the US version of the sitcom “The Office,” is one of Cameo’s most bankable stars. Baumgartner told the BBC that he made over $ 1 million recording video slogans for fans on Cameo, a platform where people can hire celebrities and public figures to create personalized videos for them. This figure was corroborated in September in an interview with Cameo CEO Steven Galanis, who revealed the sum and said Hollywood journalist that Baumgartner was one of the platform’s biggest stars. “This is how I see Cameo. It’s not about me, or getting a message from me. I see it as an attempt by two people to make a connection,” Baumgartner told the BBC. “It brings them back to a time that they shared together. I stay focused on that and how much people seem to enjoy it. It has been, in fact, very gratifying,” Baumgartner added. He gave the example of his videos helping to match a father and daughter who watched “The Office” together, but now live in different cities. Baumgartner has over 6,000 fans on Cameo and is rated five stars on the platform. At the time of going to press, Baumgartner had 3,649 reviews of Cameo, mostly from happy fans of “The Office” thanking him for making videos for their loved ones. A custom Baumgartner clip on Cameo costs $ 225. Baumgartner also offers a flat rate of $ 2,500 for business-related video content and a 24-hour delivery option for clips on a quick turnaround. Other celebrities have also made tidy sums of money from Cameo. In August, Yahoo! Finance ranked comedian and actor Michael Rapaport, “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary and “Real Housewives of New York City” Sonja Morgan among Cameo’s top earners, each estimated to make six-figure profits from the platform. Representatives for Baumgartner did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

