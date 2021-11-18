Soho House to open hotel in West Hollywood in early 2022 – The Hollywood Reporter





When Soho House opened in West Hollywood in 2010, the private members’ club was an immediate success, with its welcoming garden restaurant and stunning views of the city perched atop 9200 Sunset. What WeHo’s location doesn’t have, however, are hotel rooms, a convenience that’s offered at Soho House clubs in cities like London, New York, and Miami (and in the Soho Warehouse in 2 years at DTLA). “Our members have always asked for a place to stay with us while they’re here,” says Soho House founder Nick Jones, who is also CEO of parent company Membership Collective Group. Starting in early 2022, they’ll have that option – at least nearby – when Soho House opens a Little House hotel in the old Palihouse building in West Hollywood at 8465 Holloway Drive. “Little House is close to the West Hollywood club, but it has an intimate and cozy feel,” Jones said. THR exclusively. “There are 34 rooms to spend the night, club areas, a rooftop with city view and House Studio [content creation space] for members to connect and create with each other. The space will also include a restaurant. Render of the roof terrace.

Courtesy of the brand “The design of the house is inspired by the architecture of the building, the neighborhood and the diversity of our members at WeHo,” Jones adds. “Each room borrows colors from Los Angeles’ unique color palette and overlooks the light-flooded courtyard.” The building that will house the hotel was purchased in early 2020 for $ 24.9 million by Yucaipa Companies, a private investment firm of Ron Burkle. Yucaipa has held a majority stake in Soho House since 2012. The hotel would mark Soho House’s fifth property in LA. In addition to its WeHo and DTLA clubs, it also owns Little Beach House Malibu and its Soho Works coworking space on the Sunset Strip, which it launched in 2020. Soho House’s Los Angeles expansion comes after its parent company went public earlier this year, raising $ 420 million in an IPO in July. In addition to its clubs and hotels, the hotel empire is also opening home boutiques that sell its 5-year-old line of furniture and accessories, which reflects the look of its properties. Its first Soho Home Studio retail store opened in London’s Chelsea in September, and another will debut in New York’s Meatpacking District on November 19. Guest bedroom, overseen by Soho House’s in-house design team.

Courtesy of the brand This story first appeared in the November 17 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/lifestyle/lifestyle-news/soho-house-hotel-west-hollywood-2022-1235048831/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos