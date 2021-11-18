Magic of Lights Vail, a snowboard movie with a message, street entertainment, cupcakes and webs, food drives and more: Tricias Weekend Picks 11/19/21

Vail of the magic of lights

Magic of Lights Vail returns this winter. Enjoy viewing the illuminated displays by January 2.

Courtesy photo

Magic of Lights Vail returns for its second year after a successful inaugural season last winter. More than 500,000 lights will once again fill the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, Ford Park Lower Bench and the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater District, located just east of downtown Vail Village.

Don your warm boots and coats, hats and mittens for this half-mile walk through a winter wonderland of lights and interactive elements. Stop by the concession stand for snacks and a hot drink with or without alcohol, enjoy the warmth of fireplaces and smore stations, and new this year is a children’s play area. There will also be live music and shows on some evenings.

Magic of Lights Vail begins November 19 and ends January 2 and opens at 5 p.m. For more information and to book your time slot and obtain tickets, visit magicoflightsvail.com.

Film Revelations of the mountain in Vilar

Watch Teton Gravity Researchs’ new film Mountain Revelations at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek this Friday.

Courtesy photo

The new film from adventure film company Teton Gravity Researchs for the 2021-2021 season will be screened at the Vilar Performing Arts Center this Friday. Mountain Revelations has all the makings of a winter thrill movie, but the story goes beyond the huge drops and pillow lines of a typical ski and snowboard movie.

“Mountain Revelations” follows three professional snowboarders Jeremy Jones, Ryan Hudson and Rafael Pease – on a 10-day human mission to a remote corner of the Chugach Mountain Range in Alaska.

Although their backgrounds are very diverse, the love of snowboarding has brought them together. Jeremy Jones grew up on Cape Cod, Rafael Pease grew up between Miami, Texas and Chile, while Ryan Hudson grew up homeless on the streets of San Diego.

Despite the differences in socio-economic backgrounds, the three snowboarders found their passion and their way in the mountains. The film explores the candid conversations they have about race, disparities in wealth, access and opportunity. Watch the movie trailer To tetongravity.com .

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 7 p.m. on Friday. Tickets cost $ 20 for adults and $ 15 for students. Proof of vaccination is now required for all VPAC events. For tickets and site health and safety policies, go to vilarpac.org .

Street entertainment in Vail

Johnny Schleper performs live at Vail Village. Live music is common throughout the village during après ski hours.

Chris Dillmann/[email protected]

During last year’s pandemic, Vail took the music outside. The streets were filled with music and artists in the villages of Vail and Lionshead. You can expect to find these offers again this year.

This weekend you’ll find the Evolution Trio at Lionshead Village and the Sam Bee Duo at Vail Village on Friday. On Saturday, the Jon Ridnell Duo will be at Lionshead Village and the Lauren & Oren Duo will be at Vail Village. Follow your ears as you descend the slopes and stop for a few tunes on the way to the parking lot or bus stop.

In December, the music will not only be lively on Fridays and Saturdays, but also on Sundays. In addition to the music, the Vail Friends of Dance will host some of the dancers who will be in The Nutcracker during the holidays.

Cupcakes and Canvas

Show your creative side by signing up for Cupcakes and Canvas at the Alpine Arts Center this Sunday.

Courtesy photo

The Alpine Arts Center is known for its cocktails and canvas events, but don’t forget the family version called Cupcakes and Canvas. All you have to do is bring a sense of adventure and surpass yourself even if you don’t feel very artistic and trust the advice of the instructor who will guide you through the demonstration step by step. stage of the presented project. All art supplies and cupcakes are included in the ticket price of $ 40 per person. Parents, you can still get a cocktail, wine, beer, and champagne during the course for $ 6 each.

The class lasts 90 minutes and runs from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. this Sunday, so it’s a great activity to do after a day on the slopes. The Alpine Arts Center is located in the Riverwalk in Edwards. For more information and to register for the course, visit alpinartscenter.org . To register a large group, please call the Center des arts alpins at 970-926-2732.

If you would like to attend virtually via Zoom, please select that option for $ 25. It excludes material, but the Alpine Arts Center offers lesson kits for purchase.

Turkey Drive and Fill the Van events

Volunteers are needed to help the Salvation Army and the community market prepare food baskets for families in Eagle County.

Courtesy photo

Today is the last day to drop off turkeys for KZYR The Zephyrs Annual Encore Electric Tons of Turkey Drive 2021, a turkey drive to fill holiday baskets for those in need this season.

Bring your turkey to KZYR Studios at 275 Main St. Unit 201 Edwards, (Garnet Building at Riverwalk, second floor) or bring it to the Community Market at 760 Lindbergh Dr. Unit 7 in Gypsum by 4:00 PM on Friday.

After that, the Salvation Army in Vail Valley will be assembling the holiday baskets on November 20 and may need your help. Normally The Salvation Army places non-perishable items in the food baskets, but due to a new partnership with The Community Market, thousands of pounds of vegetables will be added to the food baskets.

The Community Market assembles an extra Thanksgiving Goodness bag that includes holiday-specific pantry items, sugar, butter, flour, and fresh produce. There will also be pre-packaged Feed the Children boxes that the Salvation Army will deliver in addition to the turkeys.

Interested volunteers can register by calling 970-328-7900. If you want to help deliver food baskets on Saturdays, visit SignUpGenius.com .

In addition to donating turkeys or your time to The Salvation Army, you can donate non-perishable food during the Fill the Van Food Drive at Eagle City Market between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays. . Epic Mountain Express employees will be outside the store picking up non-perishable foods to help stock the shelves of the community market food bank.