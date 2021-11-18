Entertainment
West Hollywood Minimum Wage, Paid and Unpaid Leave Ordinance
On November 15, 2021, West Hollywood City Council passed a comprehensive ordinance that implements the nation’s highest minimum wage and new leave requirements for city employees.
The prescriptions of the ordinance will take effect onJanuary 1, 2022.
Minimum wage
Under the West Hollywood ordinance, the city is starting a stair climb, which includes two increases per year until July 2023.
1/1/2022
7/1/2022
1/1/2023
1/7/2023
Hotel employers
$ 17.64
$ 18.31 *
No change
$ 18.77 *
Employers with 50 or more employees
$ 15.50
$ 16.50
$ 17.50
$ 18.77 *
Employers with less than 50 employees
$ 15.00
$ 16.00
$ 17.00
$ 18.77 *
* This is an estimate, the actual salary will be determined by the cost of living adjustment for that year.
Paid vacation
The ordinance also implements a hybrid leave which provides that full-time and part-time employees are granted paid leave for sick leave, vacation or personal necessity.
Employees must have the right to use paid vacation time accrued after the first 6 months of employment or in accordance with company policies, whichever comes first.
Full-time employees, defined as working at least 40 hours per week or as defined by the employer, are entitled to 96 paid hours. Full-time employees must accumulate at least 96 hours of paid leave per year.
A part-time employee, defined as an employee who works less than 40 hours per week, will accumulate paid time off in increments proportional to that accrued by someone who works 40 hours per week.
Once an employee has reached the maximum accumulated leave time, an employer must make a cash payment once every 30 days for the accumulated compensated leave time in excess of the maximum. An employer can offer an employee the option to cash out any portion of the accumulated compensated leave below the maximum, but the employer cannot require the employee to cash out the accumulated leave.
Leave without pay
Under the new ordinance, employers in West Hollywood must allow full-time employees to take at least 90 hours of overtime per year of unpaid time to be used for sick leave for the illness of the employee or a immediate family member of the employee when the employee has used up his or her paid leave for the year.
