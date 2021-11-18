Entertainment
Maryville R-II administration postpones music production | Entertainment
MARYVILLE, Mo. Just a day before the opening of Maryville High School’s production of Legally Blonde, it was postponed based on a school administration decision with input from the Maryville R-II Board of Education.
The board discussed the production in an unscheduled public meeting after its closed session on Wednesday night, but did not take a vote. Albrecht said the topic came too late to be on the agenda. The agenda was also not changed at any time during the meeting to add the topic. Typically, all open session business is done before the closed session to allow the public to easily see and participate without waiting in between.
Albrecht told the Forum on Thursday morning that at the screening for students late in the morning on Wednesday, she noted material that she would not expect to see (or) deem appropriate for the classroom language and some innuendo and stuff would not be appropriate in classroom material so I don’t think it is appropriate for extending the classroom.
She did not provide or describe any specific problem with the content of the productions.
A person close to the production who requested anonymity told the Forum that the administration wanted to censor the show so that it was not offensive.
Legally Blonde The Musical is based on a book by Heather Hach and the 2001 hit movie of the same name. It tells the story of the stereotypical sorority girl Elle Woods who follows her ex-boyfriend to Harvard in an attempt to win him back, but ultimately finds the ability of laws to help people be her calling in life as well as a few friends along the way.
The film was rated PG-13 (Parents Strongly Warned. Some Material May Be Inappropriate for Children Under 13) by the Motion Picture Association in 2001. A PG-13 rating is a stronger warning from the Board of Directors. ‘Parents’ assessment to determine if their children under 13 should watch the film, as some content may not be suitable for them.
In recent weeks, the production has noted this note in its social media posts, in an effort to educate parents and guardians.
Some of the production’s dominant themes include love, hard work, sacrifice, empowering women, and overcoming stereotypical and societal archetypes, some of which include: blondes, feminists, fellowship boys, Sorority girls, socialites and even what has been described in the script as a slightly effeminate European pool boy, who is featured in a song called Gay or European.
Albrecht said she and the board usually don’t weigh in on a potential new storyline presented by the Maryville theater department. The approval comes from the high school administrators.
The Legally Blonde script was not read in its entirety by these admins, Albrecht told the Forum. According to The Forums source, the script has been available for the district since March.
Albrecht said that a preview has been presented by his two directors, Jacqui Conn and Vanessa Parsons, and that the preview process is subject to change in the future.
I don’t think anyone did anything intentionally, Albrecht said. I think it was a series of unfortunate events that there were probably some misunderstandings and misunderstandings along the way. But when it happens to me, either you apologize or take care of it.
Albrecht said there are many things throughout the production as it was set to open that she said needed editing, too many for her to be on stage tonight (Thursday, November 18). She said the district administration had met with the directors about some potential changes and adjustments that could be made to allow for the production of a show that Albrecht said would be more suitable for students and families for audiences in the district.
It’s postponed and we understand the kids have invested a lot of time and energy and we also regret that it happened at such a last minute, she said. It is horrible for children. They have invested a lot of time, a lot of energy and we want to be able to show their talents, but we think there is a better way to do it.
Albrecht said she wants the music production to be a show the whole community can be proud of.
Personally I hate it for kids because I know they’ve invested time and energy, Albrecht said, and to be honest the adults along the way let them down and I apologize for that. and I will certainly take steps to ensure that this does not happen again. .
The students were informed of the postponement on Wednesday evening. Those present said there had been a lot of tears and that the young actors were “devastated”.
Conn, director, told the Forum in an email Thursday morning that it was unfortunate that they were delayed.
I know it’s disheartening for everyone involved, she wrote. I hope that we will find a solution that will reward the hard work of the students and allow them to share this production with the school and the community.
