Astrologer predicts couple’s personal and professional life after they tie the knot

The biggest news that is making headlines in Bollywood is the upcoming wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. The couple booked Six Senses Fort Barwara for their wedding in December. The two have been together for over two years now. While they haven't confirmed the wedding, reports abound of how the wedding planners got there to make all the arrangements. It seems like the automakers are making a lot of money because there are mass bookings to get people to the site. Six Senses Fort Barwara is located in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Now an astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji has predicted how their married life will turn out.

He does astrological predictions and celebrity facial readings. He said Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are extremely private individuals and would like to keep their relationship away from the media. Guruji was quoted by The Times Of India as saying, "I hate to tell fans this, but they might not be particularly happy with the current frenzy and speculation about their marriage." He said Katrina Kaif made her career in Bollywood through persistence and hard work.

The astrologer said she would like to spend more time on her personal life after marriage. It seems that she is in a phase where she wants to "sit in the back and enjoy her own space". But that didn't mean Katrina Kaif wouldn't jump into movies or say goodbye to her career. The actress would become more selective in her projects in the years to come. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal would grow up as both a star and an actress.

The best news is that he predicted a very happy married life for both of them. It seems that the two are very smart and have immense respect for each other. They would also be attentive to the tastes of the other!

