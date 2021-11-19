Violence interrupters hope to stop retaliation after Young Dolph shooting





MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said there is currently a team of people trying to keep the peace and prevent further bloodshed. Their efforts seemed to have worked last night, but there are questions about the days to come. Memphis rapper Young Dolph was murdered on Wednesday outside a cookie store on Airways. The motive remains unclear, fueling rumors and fear of retaliation. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has led efforts in recent months to put in place a Group Violence Intervention Program – a team working in schools, hospitals and neighborhoods to prevent bloodshed. Basically, if there’s a shootout or murder, the violence switches come in and try to stop the retaliation. We spoke to a violence switch, who wouldn’t go in front of the camera, telling us that they haven’t stopped working since Young Dolph was shot.

The chief said his officers had also been put on alert. “The Memphis Police Department is ensuring an increased presence in areas of the city that could be directly affected by this incident,” said Chief Davis. We saw agents stationed overnight at Prive, owned by Yo Gotti, one of Young Dolph’s rival rappers. Thursday afternoon, there is no sign of them. Just a security guard in their place. Another rapper, Soulja Boy, who made mention of Young Dolph days before, is scheduled to perform this weekend at FedExForum. The police did not answer our questions about the security measures they will take. Officers responded to a murder last night in southern Memphis. It is not known if this is related to Young Dolph. They did not report any further violence overnight. 1 dead, 2 inmates after shooting in southern Memphis

Strickland was unsure if this was due to the efforts of the Violence Interrupters. “I don’t know. I certainly hope so. I know the effort was there,” he said. WREG also reached out to FedExForum about this weekend’s show, but never got a response. As soon as we hear something, we’ll let you know.



