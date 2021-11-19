Do you hate Crypto.com Arena? Take control, says Trevor Noah





Trevor Noah wants die-hard fans of the Staples Center name to take control as owner AEG Live prepares to rename the venue Crypto.com Arena, starting on Christmas Day. On Wednesday night, the Daily Show late-night host aired a clip of Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George, a Palmdale native, who has been Clipper since 2019, lamenting the change from the only name of the ‘place since it opened in October 1999. It’s gonna be weird … you know i grew up [with] that being Staples and Staples being, you know, the place to play and the place to be, George told reporters. It’s kind of like we’re just stripping history here. Noah begged to delay. I don’t know if you need to be that sentimental, Paul, Noah said. You know, it’s not like Staples is a sacred name of ancestors. This is a store where you buy 50 packs of binders even though you only need one. Then when you get home you find out they weren’t the right size anyway. You don’t need to be nostalgic about it. It’s a company. Noah noted that if people want to get nostalgic, all they have to do is wait 20 years until everyone gets used to the name, then they change that name to Nanobot X Arena or whatever. . Then the next generation can get nostalgic. In my day, this stadium wasn’t the latest fad, Noah said as a filter from glasses and felt fell on his head. It was about trading blockchain currencies on a digital exchange marketplace. There was a culture attached to it, you know. NFT. Noah predicted that the publicity and naming rights would eventually extend further than they already do (on the jersey, on the pitch, on free throws) because if someone wants to hand over a huge sum of money, Crypto.com paid $ 700 million for 20 years deal you take it. Were two months away from the NBA selling the rights to the name on the score. It’s going to be like, and the game ends with a score of 84 at Mountain Dew, he said, as a helmet filter and an American accent appeared. A great victory for the Lakers. Or a big loss. I can’t tell what’s going on. Noah said he sold his own naming rights to a guy he didn’t know. Do I see like a Trevor? he asked. My real name is Bert Pakowski. Meanwhile, sidekick Desi Lydic couldn’t help but laugh. I’m sorry I can’t help but imagine them removing the Staples logo with one of these giants staple removers. Just a giant claw, she said. Sorry edibles come into play, I think.

