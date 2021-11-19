Netflix the Crown season 5: actor set to play Prince William after nationwide search





Netflix hit The crown found her Prince William following a nationwide search, with Senan West set to play the role. Does the last name sound familiar to you? 13-year-old newcomer Senan is the actual son of Dominic West, who will reprise the role of Prince Charles from Josh OConnor – who received an Emmy for his performance. Senan is the latest actor to star alongside an actual parent, with some previous success being Liam Neeson and his son Michael Richardson in Made in italy and Will and Jaden Smith in The pursuit of happiness. While all the main roles of The crown were announced months ago, a Netflix spokesperson reported that casting children in general is taking longer. Netflix has launched a casting call for a boy aged 13 to 15 to play Prince William, 13, in the upcoming series. Talented, intelligent and sensitive boy who can take on the challenge of playing this famous character alongside great British talents. . Well, the research is well and truly over. Senan West will give life to a teenage Prince William at the end of next year. Credit: Tim graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images The crown chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II and other members of the Royal Family from the 1940s to modern times, with a season five addressing key history events such as the end of Charles and Diana’s marriage and the death of Princess Diana. The father-son duo will star alongside Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Johnathan Pryce as Prince Philip and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret. First watch Imelda Staunton as the new Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown. Credit: Instagram / @thecrownnetflix So when can we watch it? Unfortunately, there is a bit of a wait. Season 5 is slated for release in November 2022.

