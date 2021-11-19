A new fire truck in Hollywood Park under construction





The Hollywood Park Fire Department plans to replace its 20-year-old ladder truck with a new, larger ladder truck by the end of 2022. (Courtesy of the Hollywood Park Fire Department)

Hollywood Park has placed an order and a down payment for a $ 1.6 million ladder truck for the fire department. Pierce Manufacturing, a Wisconsin fire truck construction company, builds a 44-foot-long truck with a 100-foot ladder. City officials said they expected to receive the new vehicle by the end of 2022 to replace the 20-year-old fire truck with a 75-foot ladder. Local leaders are now planning to expand the bay of the fire hall by at least 10 feet to accommodate the new ladder truck. I think if we put all of our minds together we can find contractors here, and hopefully within 18 months we can build something, Fire Chief John Butrico said at a budget workshop in September. . In a briefing to city council on November 16, Butrico said the truck was under design and engineering. He added that a deposit of $ 592,190 had been placed with Pierce. Money from a fund designed to support fire department capital projects is being used to partially pay for the new fire truck. The city is working with Government Capital Corp., a Southlake, Texas company, to finance the remainder of the construction at an interest rate of 1.94% over five years. This was during the September budget workshop where council members approved the order for a new ladder fire truck. Council members, city staff and residents said the fire department has been looking for a replacement ladder truck to help fight specific fires in Hollywood Park and the surrounding communities served by the fire department. ‘fire. The Hollywood Park Fire Department is protecting the nearby village of Hill Country and has made inter-local agreements to help cover other towns in the area and unincorporated Bexar County if needed. City Treasurer Fred Timmons said if the city were to wait until the fall of 2022 to order the fire truck, it would come at an increased cost of $ 45,000. Timmons said it has become more expensive to maintain the current scale truck, adding that many parts are no longer manufactured or readily available. I think we all value our fire department and need to keep our equipment in good repair, said Council member Debbie Trueman. This city has put money aside in recent years, said Mayor Oscar Villarreal. We have accumulated quite a bit of savings for this, so be able to put a good chunk of the money into it. “ Resident Tonya Cummings told council members they were making the right decision to go ahead with the purchase of a new fire truck. We might all need this fire truck someday, she said.

