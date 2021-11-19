What we know about the rapper’s death





Police continue to investigate the shooting death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph on Wednesday. The prominent rapper, real name AdolphThorntonJr., Was shot and killed inside Makeda’s homemade butter cookies on North Airways Boulevard in Memphis, a bakery the 36-year-old frequented on his home visits. Hundreds of men, women and children gathered in disbelief and sadness at the intersection of Joy Lane and Airways Boulevard after the shooting. Witnesses documented the aftermath on social media and identified the rapper’s camouflaged Corvette parked in front of Makeda. In the hours following the shooting, rumors on social media began to spread of shootings linked to other Memphis rappers, retaliation and people of interest. Here’s what we know so far about the deadly shooting. YOUNG DOLPH KILLED IN MEMPHIS:Young Dolph dies at 36: Rapper’s career has been marked by chart hits and charity efforts SUPPORT FOR MAKEDA:“They are in mourning and they support us”: Memphis rallies around Makeda after the murder of Young Dolph Has Blac Youngstas’ grandmother’s house been brought down? Blac Youngsta’s grandmother’s Memphis home has not been affected, according to the Memphis Police Department. While in Charlotte in February 2017, Dolph was inside his $ 300,000 SUV when the vehicle was hit more than 100 times. Dolph said he was saved by the car’s bulletproof panels. Blac Youngsta, a rapper from Memphis signed to Yo Gotti’s label, was among those charged in connection with the shooting. Charges against Blac Youngsta (real name Sammie Benson) were dropped in 2019. Was the Yo Gottis Prive restaurant the victim of a shooting? Yo Gotti’s restaurant Prive on Winchester Road was also not targeted, according to the Memphis Police Department. An ongoing “beef” between Yo Gotti (real name Mario Mims) and Dolph has been an intrigue in Memphis rap for several years. In a 2016 tweet, Dolph called Gotti “my BIGGEST HATER.” The feud stemmed in part from Dolph’s claims that he had turned down signing offers with Gotti’s label. Was anyone else injured in the shooting? Other than Young Dolph, no one was injured in Wednesday’s shooting, according to Sgt. Louis Brownlee, Memphis Police Public Information Officer. SUSPECTS IN YOUNG DOLPH SHOOTING:Memphis police release photos of suspects shot in Young Dolph murder MEMPHIS RAP:‘The world has lost a legend’: Memphis rap community reacts to death of Young Dolph Have any suspects been identified? On Thursday, the Memphis Police Department released photos of two suspected shooters and the vehicle they left in. The two suspects fled in a white Mercedes with tinted windows. Each suspect is holding a gun in the photos. They were both wearing dark-colored hoodies and light-colored pants. Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers advice at 901-528-2274. Was there any retaliatory fire? There were no retaliatory shootings on Wednesday linked to Young Dolph’s death despite rumors on social media, according to Brownlee. On Thursday afternoon, a person was shot and wounded in a Family Dollar store next to Makeda’s. Police were investigating Thursday night, and it was unclear if this shooting had anything to do with the Young Dolph shooting. Commercial Appeal journalists John Beifuss and Daniel Connolly contributed to this report. Dima Amro covers the suburbs for The Commercial Appeal and can be reached at [email protected]

